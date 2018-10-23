County to face ‘a lot of growth’ as state confronts housing shortage

The Wasatch Front, including Tooele County, is going to grow and there already isn’t enough housing for everybody.

That’s the message a group of around 30 people heard as they gathered in the basement auditorium of the Tooele County Building on Thursday evening for the second in a four-part series of town hall meetings hosted by the Tooele County Commission.

The topic for the meeting was billed as “development and density.” The speakers included Scott Hess, community and economic development director with the Wasatch Front Regional Council; Abby Osborne, vice president of public policy and government relations with the Salt Lake Chamber Of Commerce; Jim Wood, with the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, and Cameron Diehl, executive director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

“For the first time in 40 years we have more household formation than we do household units available,” said Osborne. “Meaning, we have a supply and demand problem.”

Osborne introduced data from a housing market study commissioned by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce.

In the past six years the number of households in Utah increased by 162,300 while the number of housing units increased by 111,455. The gap has contributed to reduction in the housing vacancy rate and contributed to a housing shortage, which in turn has contributed to rising housing costs, according to the report.

“By 2044 the average cost of a home in Utah will reach $700,000,” Osborne said.

To overcome the shortage the homebuilding industry would need to build 28,000 units in 2018, an increase of over 5,000 units over 2017 — an increase the report called “unlikely.”

Also contributing to the increased cost of homebuilding is a labor shortage, according to Diehl.

As the housing shortage is emerging, there are fewer people working in construction while there is high competition for those workers for large projects like the Salt Lake City Airport construction, Diehl said.

On this side of the Wasatch Front, affordability has driven growth in Tooele County in the past and probably will in the future, according to Wood.

“Whether it’s a release valve or a location for households that are seeking median priced homes, Tooele is, in my view, going to have a lot of growth,” Wood said. “How you plan that and how you adapt to that are local issues. There’s also tension with the market at play, with the tension between developers and local ambitions.”

Counties, when developing general plans, need to decide on property in unincorporated areas and what type of development they will allow, at what cost, and with what water preservation, according to Hess.

However, Hess cautioned that in Utah those type of land use decisions may come with a cost.

“In Utah, if the county will not accept development, we are in such a property rights pro-state that you have just taken away a right of a property owner and they may need to be compensated,” Hess said.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne closed the meeting with a few comments about the county’s current growth issues.

“We realize we can’t address the transportation issue without addressing the density issue,” Milne said.

Future planning with developers may require trade-offs with developers by offering them a few things they want in exchange for what the county needs, according to Milne.

“And we need to have that conversation civilly,” Milne said.