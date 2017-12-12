County to save $2.2M with jail bond refinance

Improved credit rating allows county to get better deal on tax-exempt bonds ♦

The Tooele County Commission has refinanced the bonds used to build the Tooele County Detention Center resulting in a net cash savings of $2.2 million over the next 25 years.

The County Commission originally estimated the refinance savings would be around $700,000 when it first started working with Zion’s Bank Public Finance on the jail bond refinance project.

“I’m elated to save county taxpayers nearly double the original estimates,” said Commissioner Shawn Milne. “We’re told that this is largely due to our improved credit rating by Standard & Poor.”

The County Commission and County Treasurer Mike Jensen made a trip to San Francisco in November to make a presentation on the refinance proposal and the county’s financial condition to Standard & Poor Global Ratings.

As a result, S&P raised the county’s credit rating from A+ to AA-.

“The rating action reflects our view of the county’s improved and stabilized budgetary performance and improved budgetary flexibility,” said S&P Global Ratings Credit Analyst Brian Phuvan.

S&P also cited the county’s access to the broad and diverse Salt Lake City metropolitan area, which it said would “continue to provide additional employment access and moderate local economic fluctuations.”

“Given the challenges of the situation I walked into when first elected to the County Commission, I’m very pleased by this news,” Milne said.

The county, through its municipal building authority, originally issued bonds in 2010 totaling $25.8 million to build the new jail.

At that time the county had an A credit rating from S&P. S&P upgraded the county’s credit rating from A to A+ in 2014, as a result of applying new ratings criteria, according to an S&P report.

To finance the original $25.8 million, the county used taxable, but federal subsidized, Build America and Recovery Zone Economic Development Zone Bonds that were part of the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act of 2009.

The average current interest rate on those bonds, before subsidy, is around 7 percent.

Through refinancing arranged this month, the county will issue tax-exempt bonds for $21,525,000. The $21.5 million will be put in an escrow account and be used to pay the current bond payments until a Dec. 2020 call date for the bonds.

The County Commission expects bonding now for the $21.5 million will lock in a lower interest rate than if it waited until 2020 to issue the bonds. After 2020, the county will begin payments on the refinanced bonds at a true interest cost of 3.12 percent.

The refinance plan does not extend the period of bond payments. Payments under both the old and new payment schedule end Dec. 15, 2042.

Under the old payment schedule from Jan. 2018 until Dec. 2042, the county would have paid a total of $40.4 million in debt service for the bonds. Under the refinanced bond payment schedule, the county will pay $37 million in debt service over the same time period for a $3.4 million in gross savings.

But when bankers account for inflation over the 25-year period of bond repayment, they calculate a net cash savings to the county of $2.2 million, according to Alex Buxton, Zions Bank Public Finance vice president.

The actual annual cash flow savings to the county will be $135,925, Buxton said.

“I’m very pleased with the savings,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “It took our whole financial team to make this possible.”