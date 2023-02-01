County, Tooele City and Grantsville recognize community service

Along with the awards presented by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce on Friday night, the Chamber provided time for Tooele County, Tooele City and Grantsville City to recognize an individual or group for outstanding community service.

Tooele County recognized Stansbury Park resident Patrick Wiggins.

Wiggins has served in, and is now retired from, the U.S. Air Force where he served for 26 years. He spent over 11 months in Vietnam during the war in 1968. He has been credited with Identifying five minor planets, or asteroids, and eight supernovas, which are exploding stars.

Wiggins volunteers with the Tooele County School District teaching fifth grades about space and physics in the world. His research goes out to the world of astronomy. Other countries use the data and information he has found. NASA abducted Wiggins and took him back to Washington, D.C., where they awarded him the “Distinguished Public Service Award.”

On the 10th anniversary of Grantsville’s Friends of Clark Historic Farm, Grantsville recognized Laurie Hurst, its founder.

Susan Johnsen, one the non-profit’s co-founders, said of Laurie, “[She] was one of a small group of Grantsville citizens who we’re thankful recognized years ago what a historical and cultural asset the Clark Historic Farm is to Grantsville and its noteworthy history.

“The Clark Historic Farm with its mission of ‘Preserve, Inspire, Educate’ has grown from a concept, a dream, to the success it is today largely thanks to Laurie and her hard work and dedication. She cares deeply about her family, the city of Grantsville, the Clark Historic Farm, and her many friends.”

Another Clark Farm volunteer, Debbie Spilman, wrote, “Laurie is the heart and soul of the effort behind the restoration of the Clark Historic Farm and has worked tirelessly for the last 10 years to oversee the work that goes into the events, fundraising, and site management that are all part of maintaining and improving this historic gem.

“She is an inspiration and a great example of dedication and perseverance. Most volunteer work is done without recognition, but I’m delighted to see her recognized this way. No one deserves it more.”

Tooele City recognized the Tooele Boys and Girls Club.

Mayor Charlie Roberts worked with the club to bring them to Tooele in 2003, said current Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. The club has been in the city for 20 years, serving thousands of children. The staff care deeply about the clients and work diligently to change their lives for the better, said Winn. The Boys and Girls Club is remodeling the old Sports Mecca in Tooele City to be their new home. They will be able to move in early this summer. Tooele City has allowed them to use the Dow James building and the teen center for no charge for the past 20 years, according to Winn.