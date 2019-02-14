County unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6 percent

After adjustment in numbers, county’s job growth reflects ‘vibrancy’ ♦

Sometimes numbers can be misleading.

At the end of December 2018 there were 15,983 nonfarm jobs in Tooele County, down 518 jobs from December 2017, a 3.1 percent decrease, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Workforce Services.

But there’s more to the story than the numbers show, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

A closer look at Tooele County’s job numbers reveals that there were roughly 500 temporary jobs in the film industry added to the county in 2017.

Those temporary jobs are gone now. With those jobs backed out of 2017 numbers, Tooele County’s current economic growth is around 2 percent, according to Cory Stahle, DWS regional economist.

“This offers a better gauge of the core foundation of the Tooele County economy,” said Stahle in a DWS report.

Statewide, the number of jobs for December 2018 was up 3.1 percent from December 2017.

“Our state ended the year on a positive economic note with job growth above 3 percent,” said Carrie Mayne, Chief economist with the DWS. “2018 closes out as a year of low unemployment with the average number of unemployed just over 49,000.”

Nationwide, the job increase for December 2018 compared to the same month of 2017 was 1.8 percent.

Many Tooele County workers continue to commute to work. Roughly one-quarter of Tooele County residents work in Salt Lake County, according to the DWS report.

“Tooele county’s job growth reflects the county’s vibrancy and proximity to Salt Lake County,” reads the DWS report.

Salt Lake County’s 2.2 percent job growth for December 2018 compared to December 2017 translates to 16,132 new jobs in Salt Lake County.

The unemployment rate for December 2018 in Tooele County held steady at 3.6 percent. The county’s unemployment has been 3.6 percent since October 2018.

Tooele County started out 2018 with a 3.3 percent unemployment rate for the month of January. The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent in May. It then started a slow climb until it reached 3.6 percent in October.

Since 1990, Tooele County’s December unemployment rate has averaged 5.12 percent. During that time period the county’s December unemployment rate has ranged from 2.7 percent in 2006 and 8.6 percent in 2009.

Nationally the December 2018 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent. The statewide unemployment rate for December 2018 was 3.2 percent.

The county in Utah with the highest December 2018 unemployment rate was Garfield County with 7.4 percent. The lowest December 2019 unemployment rate in Utah was Cache County at 2.8 percent.