County upholds 5-acre policy for septic tanks in Erda area

The Tooele County Board of Health continues to grapple with rules for proper handling of residential wastewater in unincorporated Tooele Valley and maintaining pure underground water for future use.

“We need to look ahead on these issues,” said board chairwoman Linda McBeth. “Where do we want to be 50 years down the road with the decisions we make now.”

Last May, a South Jordan, Utah, company that specializes in water quality, conducted a septic system density study in Erda. Hansen, Allen & Luce Inc. recommended a minimum of 5-acre lots for each septic system.

The board approved the 5-acre per septic tank policy in September 2017.

However, during the health board’s meeting on Jan. 23, county environmental health director Bryan Slade proposed a possible addition to Tooele County code that would help landowners who wanted to subdivide their land into parcels less than 5 acres, but no more than 1 acre for residential use.

The change would allow for minor subdivisions of four 1-acre lots to potentially use conventional septic systems for each 1-acre lot.

The health board voted to postpone the possible 1-acre septic tank change and present the proposal back to Hansen, Allen & Luce for its recommendation and how it could possibly affect groundwater.

Slade said the groundwater study was conducted because developers are proposing large subdivisions in Erda.

“Our concern is the nitrate levels in our groundwater,” Slade said. “The EPA set the nitrate level as too high at 10 parts per million. The water discharged in the bench areas of Erda is pristine with less than 1 part per million nitrates, but some private wells in central Erda are reaching 5 parts per million in nitrate level.

“Our concern is that if we keep allowing large subdivisions with multiple septic systems in small areas, we are going to continue to degrade our drinking water, and sometime in the future, we would not have good drinking water,” Slade said.

He explained that the septic tank rule is for unincorporated areas of Tooele Valley and not for Stockton, Rush Valley, Tooele City or Grantsville City.

The policy is for conventional septic systems and not for alternative septic systems, Slade said.

He said alternative septic systems cost three times the amount of conventional systems, but include filters and pumps that help clean the water before it is discharged into the ground.

Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman, who is a member of the board of health, said the typical cost for a conventional septic tank system is $5,000 while an alternative septic system costs $15,000.

“If somebody wanted to to build a bigger subdivision, there is the possibility of using an alternative septic system,” Slade said.

He added that there are additional regulations for alternative systems and they are inspected every six months to make sure they are maintained.

But the continued use of septic tanks in Erda may eventually be moot. The long-term plan is for much of central Erda to become connected to the Stansbury Park sewer system, according to Bateman.

He said one developer, who owns property near Excelsior Academy, plans to pay for a sewer line to connect the academy with the Stansbury Park sewer line.

“Developer Joe White is paying for the line and wants to build it soon. It would run from Bates Canyon Road to Excelsior,” Bateman said.

The master plan also includes running a sewer line from the Erda Stake Center, Bateman said.

Board member Dennis Rockwell said he is concerned that if developers build the alternative systems, and then are required to tie into a sewer line, it would be added expense.

“In that case, the fee to connect to the sewer system should be minimal,” Rockwell said.

Board member David Rupp said that subdividing of land in unincorporated Tooele Valley will continue.

He said people with larger lots are always going to be subdividing; it is just the nature of development.

“It’s going to happen,” Rupp said. “It’s like trying to stop bacteria from dividing.”

Slade said that most of Stansbury’s water comes from wells in Erda, and Stansbury Park officials are willing to handle Erda’s wastewater to protect their own water quality in the future.