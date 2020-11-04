County voters reject development rezones

Election night county shows Propositions #1 and #2 failing ♦

Pending the final vote county, it appears as of election night that Tooele County voters have overwhelmingly rejected two development proposals approved by the Tooele County Commission in 2018.

The election night vote tally shows Tooele County Proposition #1 with a 68% negative vote and Tooele County Proposition #2 with a 70% negative no vote.

A negative vote on Proposition #1 repeals a rezone for a development project known as Shoshone Village, which is an approximately 109-acre proposed subdivision that lies between state Route 36 and Droubay Road, east of Cimmarron Way.

The concept plan for Shoshone Village showed a 9.5-acre buffer zone of open space on the south and east end of the property with 16-acres of 1-acre lots backing up to the buffer zone. The remaining 65 acres would have a range of lots sizes, but overall the entire project would not have a density greater than three residences per acre, according to the plan.

The Tooele County Commission approved the rezone of the property for Shoshone Village from rural residential lots with 5-acre minimum size to residential lots with a 12,000-square-foot minimum size on Nov. 20, 2018.

A negative vote on Proposition #2 repeals the rezone for Kennecott Utah Copper’s Adobe Rock Ranch on 1,444 acres in the Lake Point area, including land around Adobe Rock.

The property was rezoned from a combination of agricultural, rural residential, manufacturing and multiple use zones to the planned community zone by the County Commission in Oct. 2018.

Adobe Rock Ranch would add 4,710 residential units to northeastern Tooele Valley with an average density of 3.3 units per acre. The development would include a variety of residential, commercial, retail, and open space to be built out over a 15-20 year period, according to Jeff Stephenson, with Kennecott Utah Copper.