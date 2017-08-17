County wants petition drive to put gov’t study results on ballot

If the Tooele County Government Study Committee recommends a change in the county’s government, that change won’t get on a ballot without a citizen’s petition.

The committee met with the Tooele County Commission for a 90-minute long question and answer session Tuesday night. The meeting, which was open to the public, was held at 5 p.m. in the commission’s regular meeting room in the county building.

If the study committee recommends a change in the form of government, state code gives the county commission the authority to place the recommendation on a ballot by a vote of the three commissioners. Without the commission’s support, citizens’ can place the recommendation on the ballot via petition, according to state code.

In light of the 65-percent vote in last November’s election to create the study committee, committee members asked the county commissioners if they would be inclined, if the committee recommended a change, to exercise their authority and place the recommendation on a ballot for voters to decide.

Their answer was no.

“When this thing was put out to ask for the study group, there was only one side that campaigned and went out and asked people to vote,” said Commissioner Myron Bateman. “I think the citizens should be engaged and educated on both sides.”

A petition would accomplish that, according to Bateman.

Commission chairman Wade Bitner also supported the citizen petition route to the ballot for any change in county government.

“There is an opportunity for people to be involved,” he said. “If they are involved enough to put it on the ballot [by petition] then I can support that. But they have to be involved.”

Commissioner Shawn Milne made the petition choice option unanimous.

“If the citizens want it, I think the citizens need to step up,” he said.

Gathering signatures for a petition would mean proponents of change would have “skin in the game,” Milne said.

After the meeting ended, study committee member Daniel Pacheco said he believes that if the county commission doesn’t respect the work of the study committee enough to place a recommendation on a ballot for voters to decide, then people who have said the study committee is a “sham” might be right.

During the meeting, the three county commissioners advocated for the current three-member commission form of government.

“I’ve studied other forms of government,” said Bateman. “The three-member commission is the quickest, most efficient, and most transparent form of government.”

Bitner, who worked as the horticulture extension agent for Salt Lake County when Salt Lake County changed from a county commission to a council/mayor form of government, invoked the memory of the late Randy Horiuchi, a former Salt Lake County commissioner and council member.

“After the change, Randy Horiuchi said it was the worst thing we’ve ever done,” Bitner said.

The three-member commission can handle all of today’s problems, according to Bitner.

Part-time council members aren’t as engaged as full-time commission members, according to Milne.

“We don’t see the part-time council members at regional, state, and national meetings,” Milne said. “Their constituencies aren’t represented at these levels.”

Milne also expressed concerns about the flow of information in a mayor/council form of government.

“The mayor filters the information that the council receives,” he said.

The study committee holds regular weekly meetings on Thursdays at the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m. Those meetings include time for public comment.

The public can also send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org, according to Richard Mitchell, study committee chairman.

The study committee has until Feb. 8, 2018 to produce its final report on Tooele County government.