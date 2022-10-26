County wants to connect valley water systems

Entities will control flow of their own water but future possibilities grow ♦

Tooele County has a plan on the table for up to $2 million in funds it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021 — connect the three major municipal water systems in Tooele Valley.

“Governor Cox has challenged us to use ARPA funds for generational projects, projects that would have a lasting benefit for generations to come,” said Tooele County Council member Scott Wardle. “I can’t imagine a project in Tooele County more generational than connecting the water systems in Tooele Valley.”

The initial reason for linking the Tooele City, Grantsville City and Stansbury Improvement District water systems would be to allow sharing of water between the three water providers during times of emergency, according to Wardle.

“We don’t want to allow other systems to ‘steal’ water from another,” Wardle said. “Each agency would have complete control of their water including if, when, and how much would be shared.”

But looking beyond the possibility to share water resources during an emergency, the linking of the valley’s water systems would open up the possibility for another benefit that would affect Tooele County for generations to come, according to Wardle.

“By linking the water systems we would also open up the possibility for receiving federal help in bringing new water sources into the valley,” Wardle said.

Tooele County’s federal legislators have said that before they can help bring water into Tooele County there needs to be a mechanism in place to share and distribute that water among the water users in the valley, according to Wardle.

Linking the systems would provide that mechanism, allowing the County to pursue funding for bringing water into the valley through things like perhaps joining the Central Utah Project or other infrastructure with federal support, Wardle said.

The current proposal is not to create a water conservancy district, but to just connect the three systems, according to Wardle.

“With the approval of the three systems, the county would pay for the infrastructure to connect their systems,” Wardle said. “With the growth of city boundaries those water systems are already coming close to each other.”

The estimated cost to connect the three systems is around $2 million, according to Wardle.

“The county could use ARPA funds for that,” he said.

Along with approving the interconnection, each system would retain control over their own water, according to Wardle.

“Realistically, Tooele Valley is going to continue to grow,” Wardle said.

Attending a recent conference where growth in the state was discussed, Wardle said he learned there is enough water in Tooele Valley for around 10,000 more homes.

Between the plans for Overlake and Saddleback, the water for those 10,000 homes is already spoken for, suggested Wardle.

“We’re going to need more water so we can continue to grow and provide housing for Utah’s future workforce,” Wardle said.

“And to grow smartly,” he added.