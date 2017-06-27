County wants to sell UMC in public auction

County will not ‘continue to spend resources’ that will burden taxpayers ♦

Tooele County has asked a judge to allow the county to sell the Utah Motorsports Campus in a public auction.

In a motion filed on June 23 with 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy, Tooele County petitioned Skanchy to allow the county to hire a third-party auctioneer to promote and conduct a public auction to sell UMC to the highest bidder.

The sale of UMC continues to be the subject of an active case in Skanchy’s court, but according to a prepared statement released by the county, “[Tooele County] will not continue to spend resources on an uncertain challenge that will place a burden on the taxpayers and continue to delay a resolution.”

If Skanchy approves the county’s request, Tooele County will publish a public notice of the auction shortly after the judge’s approval. The auction will be held 45 days after the publication of the notice, according to Natalie Callahan, communications director with the public relations firm hired by the county to deal with the UMC sale.

The county plans to engage the services of an experienced third party to conduct the auction, according to paperwork filed with the court.

The county will establish a confidential reserve, or minimum bid. Potential buyers will be required to put up a $200,000 deposit.

If UMC is sold, the buyer will be required to honor all current leases, management agreements, and scheduled events, according to Callahan.

The Tooele County Commission denied requests for direct comment on UMC or the proposed auction. They referred all requests for information to their public relations firm, which released the following prepared statement on their behalf:

“As a commission, we have fiercely advocated that the Utah Motorsports Campus continue to be managed and operated as a public racetrack. We hope this will be at the hands of a reputable company who understands the importance of this tourism draw to Tooele County. UMC is an economic driver in Tooele County and directly correlates to hundreds of jobs. This is a long-term investment for our community.”

Mitime Utah Investment, the company that tried to buy the former Miller Motorsports Park in 2015, may be interested in bidding on UMC in a public auction, according to Willem Geyer, manager of UMC.

“While I cannot speak on behalf of Mitime Utah, I believe they would be interested in making an offer for UMC in a public auction where there would be no cloud over the sale,” Geyer said.

Center Point Management, the company that filed a lawsuit that would require the county to sell UMC to them, did not return phone calls by press time today.

Tooele County has tried to sell the former Miller Motorsports Park since it acquired the facility by default in 2015.

The county took ownership of the racetrack when the Larry H. Miller Group decided not to renew its lease on the facility.

The county did not buy the facility from the Miller Group; the lease agreement stipulated that upon termination of the lease the property and all improvements became the property of the county.

The county commissioners accepted proposals for the purchase of the former Miller Motorsports Park. They signed a contract to sell the facility for $20 million in Oct. 2105 to Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, a publicly owned multi-national company with headquarters in China.

Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company, that had initially bid $22.1 million for the former Miller Motorsports Park, filed a motion in 3rd District Court to set aside the sale to Mitime, because they had offered a higher purchase price.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime. In a Jan. 2016 written ruling, Skanchy stated the $20 million offer from Mitime was less than the facility’s fair market value.

State law required the county to accept fair market value, which is the highest bona fide offer, according to Adkins.

Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime, however Adkins did not direct the county to sell the facility to Center Point.

Instead of selling the property to Center Point, the county sold UMC to the county’s redevelopment agency for $20 million in Dec. 2016.

The county commission, acting as the RDA board, then issued a request for proposals for the purchase of UMC, with qualifications.

The RDA was not bound to accept the highest offer for UMC, but could consider long-term economic benefit to the community, according to the RDA’s attorneys.

Center Point again filed a complaint in 3rd District Court, asking that the sale of UMC to the RDA be set aside and the county be directed to sell UMC to them.

In response to pre-trial motions, Skanchy set aside the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA in Dec. 2016.

Tooele County followed the pre-trial ruling with a request that Skanchy approve an appeal of Skanchy’s pre-trial motion.