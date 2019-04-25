County website includes space to send in suggestions

I have a hodgepodge of information for you today and I hope you find some of it of value.

This was a crazy legislative session. There weren’t as many election bills as in previous years, but there were some big bills, nonetheless.

I wanted to give a special thanks to Rep. Merrill Nelson for his help on HB-272, Election Law Amendments. The bill prohibits a voter from using a sticker or label to cast a vote on a paper ballot for a write-in candidate, among other things.

This has been a concern for election officials all over the state. If a sticker is put on the ballot and it isn’t caught before being run through the election equipment, it can ruin that piece of equipment. The state and county just paid close to $1 million for new equipment and plan on using it for a long, long time.

Rep. Nelson was gracious to run this bill and see it through to the end. Election officials of the state of Utah are very grateful!

In today’s world, if we don’t have an email address or a cell phone number, it is nigh impossible to get a hold of voters. OK, we can use regular mail, but sometimes we need to get a hold of you sooner than that! Many voters have listed their email address on their return ballot envelopes in case there is a problem with their vote. These have been added to their voter file, along with any phone numbers we have received. We do not share either of them with the public.

If you have never shared your email with the Clerk’s Office, and have one, please consider sending it to me by email at mgillette@tooeleco.org for your voter file. Email is an excellent way to communicate with our voters.

The Tooele County Clerk’s Office is coming of age. Well, at least we’re trying. We’re now on Instagram at www.instagram.com/tooelecountyclerk and Twitter at twitter.com/ClerkCounty. We also have a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tooeleco.org.

Watch for important updates and fun stuff.

Would you like to help your community by making a contribution that doesn’t cost money? There are a couple of ways that you can do that.

On the front page of the county website is a link, “Talk to Tooele County.” Talk to Tooele County is a website where citizens can notify the county of a problem before it becomes an accident.

If you spot a pothole on a county road — report it. See a traffic sign down — report it. Do you have a marvelous idea that would save the county big bucks, or perhaps just a suggestion on how something could be done better — report it.

Any way we can improve services, and save tax dollars, is a win-win situation.

The email comes straight to me and I send it to the affected department, which takes it from there and let’s you know the results. We’re all in this together.

The county also has several board openings. If you have an expertise that would fill one of the spots, or you’re just interested in serving and getting to know your community better, please apply. Current boards with openings are: Audit Committee, Historic Preservation Commission, Rush Valley Water Conservancy District, South Rim Special Service District, the county Trails Committee and the county Planning Commission.

This link will take you to the board application www.co.tooele.ut.us/boards-committees.htm.

Marilyn K. Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk.