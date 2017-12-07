County will split clerk and auditor office by 2019

What is done can be undone.

The Tooele County Commission voted 2-1 to split the County Clerk/Auditor’s office into two separate offices.

The change will take place beginning with the 2018 elections with the elected clerk and the elected auditor taking office on Jan. 7, 2019, according to a resolution passed by the County Commission during its meeting Tuesday night.

“They should never have been combined,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “At the time a lot of people were opposed to the combination. When I ran for office, I said that I would support separating them again.”

Bateman proposed a resolution to separate the two offices during the County Commission’s Nov. 21 meeting, but postponed a vote on the resolution until the Dec. 5 meeting to allow time for public comment.

However, the published agenda for the Dec. 5 meeting did not include a public hearing for the resolution, so the commission could not take public comment on the resolution Tuesday night, according to County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

But state law gives county commissions the authority to consolidate county offices without a public hearing or vote by citizens, so Bateman went ahead and made a motion to approve the resolution to separate the two offices.

County Commissioner Shawn Milne was the lone vote against the separation of the two offices.

“I find it really disingenuous that we are asking others to hold back some budgetary opportunities to include citizen services provided by the county when we still have an office that 17 other counties have combined,” Milne said.

Milne also said he finds it hard to advocate for a tax increase when the cost of separating the clerk and auditor offices is equal to a large portion of that increase.

During the Nov. 21 commission meeting, County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette estimated it would add around $225,000 to the county budget to have separate clerk and auditor offices.

The 2018 budget includes funds for the county commission to hire a budget officer. Those funds could be used to offset the expense of separating the clerk and auditor, according to Bateman.

“With a separate and independent auditor, there would be no need for a new budget officer,” Bateman said.

Richard Mitchell, chairman of the Tooele County Government Study Committee, used the public comment period at the end of the County Commission meeting to ask the commissioners to reconsider their vote to separate the clerk and auditor offices.

Studying the county’s organization, including the combination of county offices, is part of the statutory responsibility of the study committee, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he came to the commission meeting to speak on behalf of the study committee during the public hearing on the separation of the clerk and auditor offices. But with no public hearing, he saved his comments for the public comment period at the end of the meeting.

“I think it is unnecessary to separate offices for the 2018 election,” Mitchell said. “By having the election in 2018, we will elect the auditor in a non-presidential election, which means the least amount of voter turnout will select the auditor. Our preference for that would be to elect the auditor in a presidential election cycle. We’re not saying don’t ever split the offices, but allow us to to do our study and provide you with a recommendation.”

The County Commission voted in Jan. 2014 to combine the County Clerk’s office with the County Auditor’s office. At the time the commissioners said they expected consolidating the County Clerk with the County Auditor would produce a gross savings of $180,500 per year as the result of eliminating the salary and benefits of one elected official and one chief deputy.

The vote to combine the offices in 2014 was a 2-1 vote, following a public hearing. Commissioner Jerry Hurst voted against the combination. Commissioners Bruce Clegg and Milne voted for the combination.