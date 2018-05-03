County will take household hazardous waste on Saturday

Local residents who have household hazardous waste they would like to properly dispose of will have that opportunity this weekend.

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Clean Harbors Facility, 2150 N. 470 East in Tooele.

A strong turnout is expected, because waste collection days are extremely popular with residents, according to the Tooele County Health Department’s top official.

“We have excellent turnouts for these events,” said Jeff Coombs, health department executive director.

Waste that will be accepted Saturday includes used oil, paints and poisons, auto batteries, chemicals, and unwanted products labeled “poison,” “warning,” and “caution.” Prescription drugs and E-waste (electronics, computers, television sets) will also be accepted.

“Some of the waste is disposed of, and a lot of it is recycled,” Coombs said. “Another thing we will take are pharmaceuticals in light of the current opioid epidemic.”

Waste that won’t be accepted Saturday includes waste from businesses, containers larger than five gallons, explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste or compressed gas cylinders.

The Environmental Protection Agency lists several reasons as to why it’s important to properly dispose of used oil so it can be recycled for reuse:

• Recycling used oil keeps it from polluting soil and water.

• Motor oil does not wear out — it just gets dirty — so recycling saves a valuable resource.

• Less energy is required to produce a gallon of re-refined base stock than a base stock from crude oil.

• One gallon of used motor oil provides the same 2.5 quarts lubricating oil as 42 gallons of crude oil.

For more information about household hazardous waste disposal, contact Tooele County Environmental Health at 435-277-2440 or write email to eh@tooelehealth.org.