County’s detention center housing ICE detainees

Wide spectrum of illegal immigrants are temporarily held at county jail before being sent to federal prisons ♦

For more than a month, the Tooele County Detention Center has served as a temporary holding location for detainees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The jail accepts two kinds of federal prisoners, detainees of the U.S. Marshals and ICE, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer. The detention center receives a $60 daily reimbursement for each federal inmate the facility houses.

Tooele County took over temporary housing for ICE detainees last December after Utah County ended its contract with the federal agency, Wimmer said.

“They just needed a facility that would hold groups of them for several days at a time,” he said.

According to Wimmer, most detainees are only at the detention center for a couple days before being relocated to federal detention facilities in Las Vegas.

“Cache County took the long term ICE detainees,” Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ray Clinton said. “They set aside 50 beds, which they say they fill up every week.”

Tooele County was a favorable location for ICE detainees because the county already has a contract with U.S. Marshals for temporary detainment, Wimmer said. Sometimes the inmate brought in by a marshal would be transferred to ICE custody while at the jail and the sheriff’s office would bill ICE for the stay until they were picked up.

“It was really viewed as a temporary agreement for the time being,” he said. “There’s not been anything really formally set.”

ICE detainees cover a wide spectrum of illegal immigrants in the country, from drug charges to those who have crossed the border too many times, according to Clinton. Many of the detainees live, or were arrested for crimes, in Utah and the vast majority are men, he said.

The detainees are held in the dormitory section of the jail, where 12 inmates are housed with bunk beds and a common area, Clinton said. If any of the detainees are convicted of a more serious crime, they are placed in separate, more secure housing.

Wimmer said many of the detainees can’t be let free prior to deportation but have already served the jail sentence connected to their crime. Using the dormitory space ensures detainees are secured but not heavily imprisoned while they await deportation, he said.

Taking on ICE detainees does create extra work for corrections officers, as they sometimes receive 10 or more detainees at once, Wimmer said. The detainees must all be booked into the jail but are released a day or two later.

“Other than the work load it’s created for the staff when they take in a good-sized load and then have to release a good group of them, it hasn’t been that bad,” Wimmer said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of problems with it.”

Clinton said another challenge for jail staff and detainees can be a language barrier.

“A lot of them don’t speak a whole lot of English, if any at all,” he said. “We only have two current officers who speak Spanish.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Wednesday that would hire as many as 5,000 additional border patrol agents and triple the number of ICE officers. Wimmer said it’s possible the jail could see an increase in ICE detainees based upon the administration’s philosophy.

It’s also possible the cost of transporting more detainees could push for the creation of a federal detention center that could eliminate the county’s contracts with the federal government, Wimmer said.

Clinton added that a huge increase in border patrol agents could prompt Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers to seek jobs with the agency.

“For us, it could go either way, depending on the magnitude of the administration’s movement,” Wimmer said.