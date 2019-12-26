County’s job rate nears historic low

‘Employment opportunities are plentiful,’ statewide, economist says ♦

Utah’s unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in November 2019, matching the state’s lowest recorded unemployment rate recorded in early 2007, according to state economists.

As the state’s unemployment rate fell it took Tooele County’s unemployment rate with it, with the county’s unemployment rate reaching 2.6% in November 2019 — almost reaching the county’s historic low of 2.5% set in February and March 2007.

“Utah’s unemployment rate has fallen by four-tenths of a percentage point over the past four months,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Rapid declines in such a low unemployment environment point to an economy running at full steam. Employment opportunities are plentiful.”

With a labor force of 33,607 in November 2019, Tooele County’s 2.6% unemployment rate means there were 32,744 employed people living in Tooele County and 863 that were out of work but looking for work.

Tooele County contributed 447 jobs to the state’s 51,600 job growth for the month of November. The Department of Workforce Services estimated there were 16,738 local jobs in Tooele County in November 2019, up 2.5% from 16,291 jobs in November 2018.

“Overall, the picture of the Tooele County economy is positive. In the past year there has been job growth, low unemployment, construction and an increase in taxable sales,” reads the DWS economic snapshot of Tooele County.

The strongest job growth in Tooele County has been in the trade/transportation/utilities, construction, education/health/social services, and information services sectors.

Professional/business services, manufacturing, financial activities, and leisure/hospitality sectors have posted slight decreases in jobs in Tooele County, according to DWS data.

The average monthly wage in Tooele County has been below the state average since the closure of the chemical weapons destruction program. It reached a low point of $3,280 monthly in the fourth quarter of 2016, but has been on an upward trend since then. It reached $3,412 as of the second quarter of 2019.

The DWS estimated that 80% of Tooele County’s eligible workers, age 19-64, are in the labor market. Statewide the labor force participation rate is 79%, according to DWS.

Tooele County continues to be a commuter county. With a labor force of 33,607 and 16,738 local jobs, there would be 16,869 needing to work outside of the county if all jobs in the county were filled by people living in the county.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 5,839 people live and work in Tooele County and 18,175 people live in Tooele County and commute to another county for work while 5,218 people commute into Tooele County to work from other counties.

The top three employers in Tooele County are the Tooele County School District, Walmart, and the Department of Defense. They each employ between 1,000 and 1,999 people, according to DWS.