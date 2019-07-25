County’s jobless rate hits lowest mark since 2008

Unemployment in Tooele County remained at its lowest point in almost 12 years during June, according to a report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Preliminary data puts Tooele County’s June unemployment rate at 3.2%. The revised unemployment rate for May was also 3.2%, according to the DWS.

That’s the lowest unemployment rate since 2008 when the rate from January through March also hit the 3.2% mark.

In June 2018, Tooele County’s unemployment rate was 3.4%

The low unemployment rate is affecting Tooele County employers, according to Cathy Stromberg, branch manager at Intermountain Staffing in Tooele.

“We have plenty of jobs to fill,” Stromberg said. “But finding qualified people has been hard.”

Intermountain Staffing fills temp-to-hire jobs for many Tooele County employers, according to Stromberg.

Some of Intermountain’s employers have raised their pay. Others have started to offer periodic pay raises to increase longevity on the job, as a result of the tight labor market, Stromberg said.

One of Stromberg’s employers is offering a $5 gas card to help job seekers with gas to drive to a job interview, she said.

“It’s a ways out there,” Stromberg said. “For some people that can be difficult.”

For some job seekers, the current job market has some advantages, according to Stromberg.

“This is a good time for people that are interested in trying out a job in a new field,” Stromberg said. “We have openings for entry-level temp-to-hire jobs.”

While the majority of Tooele County’s workforce continues to drive out of the county to work, the number of jobs available in the county grew in June by 2.9 percent to 16,416, for an increase of 460 jobs over June 2018.

The DWS reports significant job growth for Tooele County in the construction, retail trade, transportation/warehouse, and education/health/social service job sectors.

The average monthly pay for a job in the county remains below the state average at $3,391 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3,968 statewide.

The average wage in the county has also lagged behind the state average since the third quarter of 2015, due to the “closure of the chemical weapons stockpile destruction and its high paying jobs,” according to a DWS report.

However, the average monthly wage in Tooele County has been on an upward trend since it dipped to $3,280 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The percentage of the county workforce population age 16 and over participating in the labor force, either by working or looking for work, was at 80% according to the DWS. Statewide the labor force participation rate is 79.3%. Nationally the participation rate is 77.6 percent.

Tooele County’s largest employers, at between 1,000 and 1,999 employees each, are the Tooele County School District, Wal-Mart corporation, and the Department of Defense, according to DWS data.

At 3.2%, Tooele County’s June unemployment rate ranks as the 11th lowest of Utah’s 29 counties. The lowest June unemployment rate was 2.6% in Utah County while the highest was 6.9% in Garfield County.

The state unemployment rate for June was 2.8%. Nationally, the rate was 3.7%.