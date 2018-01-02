County’s municipal services budget drops by 4.1 percent

The cost of providing municipal services to unincorporated areas in Tooele County will decrease by 4.1 percent in 2018, according to the final municipal services fund budget adopted by the Tooele County Commission on Dec. 19.

However, the commission is proposing a maximum 5-percent increase in the municipal services property tax. But even with the 5-percent increase in the municipal services tax in 2018, the amount paid by property owners for the municipal services tax will decrease.

The expenses for the 2018 municipal services budget total $6.2 million, down $263,566 from the 2017 total expected expenses of $6.5 million.

Engineering services expenses dropped by 18.5 percent in the 2018 budget, from $1.7 million to $1.4 million. Engineering services includes planning, zoning, and building services. Also, the expense for economic development was reduced from $159,000 in 2017 to $124,000 in 2018.

The transfer from the municipal services fund to cover expenses for municipal services increased from $4.6 million to $4.7 million, a 1.9 percent increase.

The largest chunk of the 2018 administrative fee for the municipal services fund is $2.8 million to cover expenses for the sheriff’s department and dispatch. The combined sheriff and dispatch fee is 62 percent of the total municipal services transfer fee of $4.5 million.

State law requires that municipal service expenses include administrative costs, including an appropriate portion of the salary for county commissioners and other elected and appointed offices, related to their involvement in providing municipal-type services.

The amount of the transfer is based on a study completed in 2014 that determined what percent of each department’s budget is spent on providing municipal-type services to unincorporated areas of the county.

Municipal services are defined by state code as services provided to unincorporated areas that would be provided by a city or town if the area was incorporated.

State law requires that such expenses be paid through a fund that is separate from the county’s general fund and does not include any revenue generated by a countywide general tax.

Revenue for the municipal services fund may come from taxes, fees, or other revenue collected from unincorporated areas. Federal money, like payment in lieu of taxes, may also be used for the municipal fund.

The municipal services fund’s largest source of revenue is sales tax. At an anticipated $2.3 million for 2018, sales tax makes up 37 percent of the municipal services fund’s $6.2 million in expenses.

The municipal services property tax comes in second place place, providing $2.2 million or 35 percent, of the fund’s revenue. Building permit fees are expected to add up to $1.3 million in 2018, or 20 percent of the municipal services fund’s revenue.

The municipal services property tax is only collected on property in unincorporated areas of the county.

While making computations for the municipal services property tax rate for 2016, property annexed into Grantsville from Tooele County was not removed from the municipal services tax area, making the property tax rate lower than it should have been.

The Utah State Tax Commission approved a one-time property tax rate increase that bumped the municipal property tax rate by 56 percent in 2017.

The combined effect of removing the one-time increase for 2017, and adding the proposed maximum 5-percent increase for 2018, means the owner of the average home in unincorporated Tooele County, valued at $240,000, would pay $10.30 less in 2018 than in 2017 for the municipal services tax. The owner of a business with the same value would pay $18.72 less for the municipal services tax.

The actual rate for the municipal services property tax rate will be set in June after the property tax information for 2018 has been determined. However, the County commission limited the increase to no more than 5 percent by a resolution it passed in Dec. 2017.