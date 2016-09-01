County’s non-region rivalry renewed

Grantsville, Stansbury to tangle as THS faces Murray ♦

The beginning of region play is looming on the horizon.

But before the games begin to count for the Stansbury football team, there is one more game that matters, if only for bragging rights.

The Stallions play host to county rival Grantsville on Friday night, with Stansbury dealing with some bumps and bruises as it prepares to take on a vastly improved Cowboys squad.

Stansbury (1-1), coming off a 54-20 win over Minico (Idaho) last week in Pocatello, Idaho, lost starting quarterback Mitch McIntyre to an injury late in the game. He likely isn’t going to be out long-term, but the Stallions will have either Jet Richins or Mitch Lindsay under center for Friday’s game.

“We’ve got two really good kids,” Stansbury coach Clint Christiansen said. “They both run well and they both have strengths. Both are dangerous.”

Stansbury put up 563 yards of total offense against Minico, including 460 on the ground. Mitch McIntyre led the effort with 150 rushing yards and 103 passing yards, so his absence will leave a void. But Casey Roberts and Matt McIntyre combined for 243 yards on the ground, so the Stallions still have a number of big-play threats.

Grantsville (1-1), which fell 40-14 to Tooele last week, will need to improve its run defense to compete with Stansbury. A week after allowing just 48 rushing yards in a 7-6 win over Cyprus, the Cowboys gave up 382 yards against the Buffaloes.

“The offense made strides but the defense took 10 steps backward,” Grantsville coach Curtis Ware said after the Tooele game. “Our defense — I don’t know where they were tonight. They flat-out didn’t come to play tonight.”

The Cowboys’ offense took big strides last week, with quarterback Coy Johnson rushing for two scores and Riley Smith running for 124 yards.

“They’re doing a lot of great things,” Christiansen said of Grantsville. “They’re dangerous defensively and they’re going to be very aggressive. Offensively, they’re starting to put some drives together. It’s going to be a good game. I expect it to be a close football game. They’ll be up to play us and our kids will be up to play them.”

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. at Stallion Stadium.

Tooele (2-0)

at Murray (1-1)

The Buffaloes rolled through their first two games against Class 3A North Sanpete and Grantsville, but they’re taking a step up in competition this week when they travel to take on Class 4A Murray.

The Spartans were blown out 47-6 in their season opener against Roy, but bounced back with a 42-17 win at Copper Hills. Murray quarterback Noah Shoeman is coming off a stellar effort against Copper Hills, going 22-for-28 for 206 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Senior receiver Jordon Orozco had nine catches for 105 yards and a score.

The Murray defense is susceptible to the run, which could play into Tooele’s hands. The Spartans allowed 412 rushing yards in the loss to Roy, while the Buffaloes have averaged 405 yards per game on the ground.

Senior running back Lincoln Powers leads Tooele with 372 yards on just 29 carries to go with four touchdowns. Pete Smith has rushed for 149 yards and two scores, while Mikey Dunn and Jeno Bins have rushed for 135 and 107 yards, respectively.

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. at Murray High School.