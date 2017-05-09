County’s planning commission gives thumbs down to road closure

The Tooele County Planning Commission did not like a developer’s request to close a portion of Lakeshore Drive in Lake Point and reroute it through a future subdivision.

The county planning commission voted to recommend that the county commission not approve the vacation, or closure, of Lakeshore Drive from Sunset Road to the north boundary of Ally Acres during their May 3 meeting.

The developers of Saddleback development own the property over which Lakeshore Drive runs in that area. They requested the vacation of the road.

The developer’s plan is to replace that section of Lakeshore Drive with a new road that will connect Sunset Road with Cobblerock Road in The Pastures at Saddleback Plat 2.

“We will leave Lakeshore Drive open until the new connection is complete,” said Jeff Lawrence, engineer for Saddleback’s developer. “The new connection may require a few more twists and turns.”

Lake Point residents were not happy with Saddleback’s proposal.

“Why do we have to move a road that has been there forever,” said Mike Brimley, who lives on Lakeshore Drive. “We like the road. Leave it where it is.”

“A lot of residents ride horses on the road,” said Donna Phillips of Lake Point. “There will be no access to town without going through a subdivision if the road is closed. Everyone uses it. Why get rid of it?”

The planning commission objected to the proposed road closure because it conflicts with the county’s general transportation plan.

“Closing Lakeshore Drive does not match the master transportation plan to connect Lakeshore Drive with a new road that brings SR-201 around the mountain,” said Michael Donivan, a member of the planning commission.

The planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend that the county commission not approve the requested vacation of Lakeshore Drive. Planning Commission Member Martie Leo was the lone dissenting vote.

The county commission will take action on the request at a future meeting.