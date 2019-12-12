County’s population continues to grow

Tooele ranked as 5th fastest growing county in Utah, state committee says ♦

Tooele County’s population has grown from 58,385 in 2010 to 70,889 in 2019, according to the Utah Population Committee at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

That’s a 21.5% growth rate in the last 10 years, placing Tooele County as the fifth fastest growing county in Utah by percentage growth, according to UPC population estimates.

UPC data is different than U.S. Census Bureau population estimates that placed Tooele County as the seventh fastest growing county in the U.S. for 2016-17.

The Census Bureau reported in March 2018 a population growth of 2,857 in Tooele County between 2016 and 2017 for a 4.4% growth rate.

That rate put Tooele County as the 7th fastest growing county in the nation, according to a Census Bureau press release.

UPC population estimates for the same time period put Tooele County’s population growth at 1,844 or 1,103 less than the Census Bureau’s estimates, for a 2.8% growth rate.

The difference between the two is most likely due to different methods used by the two groups to estimate population during intercensal years, according to Emily Harris, a demographer with the Gardner Institute.

The Census Bureau has to estimate the population of every county in the country, requiring it to use only data and prediction sources that are available for every county nationwide, she said.

UPC only needs to estimate the population of Utah’s 29 counties. It is able to use data sources and methodology that rely on state and local sources. UPC is also able to use contextual information such as local events and conditions to interpret data, according to Harris.

Harris looked at the two sets of estimates and noticed that the Census Bureau’s data showed a large jump in Tooele County’s 2017 population.

“When we look at the entire series from the 2018 vintage, you’ll note that Tooele had a huge jump in population from 2016 to 2017 in the Census Bureau’s estimates,” Harris said. “However, if you look at the years leading up to that, UPC population estimates and annual percent growth was slightly higher than the Census Bureau. That jump in 2017 essentially brought the Census Bureau’s estimate equal to ours.”

After the last 10 years of growth, Tooele County remains the seventh largest county in the state, according to UPC. The next largest county is Cache County with a population that is 85% larger than Tooele County. The next smaller county is Box Elder, with a population that is 79% of Tooele County’s.

Looking at the components of growth, natural increase — births minus deaths — has ran between around 675 and 600 from 2013 to 2018. It then dropped to 539 in 2019.

The number of births in Tooele County shows a slight declining trend as it fluctuated between 1,000 and 950 from 2011 to 2019.

The number of birth rate, the number of births per 1,000 population, in Tooele County dropped from 19.66 in 2008 to 14.58 in 2017, according to the Utah Department of Health.

That data on county births is in agreement with last month’s announcement of a statewide decline in the fertility rate in Utah by the National Center for Health Statistics.

While the birth rate is declining, the death rate shows an increasing trend, dipping to 496 in 2011 and rising to 546 deaths per 100,000 population in 2018, according to Utah Department of Health data.

UPC’s population estimates show net migration as a major factor driving Tooele County’s growth.

In 2010, Tooele County lost 49 residents with a negative net-migration.

UPC data shows a sharp increase in net migration in 2016. Net migration jumped in 2016 from 483 in 2015 to 1,409 and then stayed above 1,000 through 2019.

Growth isn’t over in Tooele County, according to projections.

Population projections released by the Gardner Institute in July 2019 show Tooele County reaching a population of 88,190 in 2028.