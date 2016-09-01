County’s RDA looking for qualified buyers for UMC

RFP outlines requirements, qualifications as county takes a second go at racetrack’s sale ♦

It’s for sale again.

After approving the purchase of the Utah Motorsports Campus for $20 million from Tooele County Wednesday night, the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency immediately put the 512-acre racetrack up for sale.

The RDA will now accept proposals with no specific deadline for submissions, but the RDA spelled out Wednesday night specific qualifications for proposals.

“This is the best way we have to get the most benefit for the county from the sale of the motorsports park,” said Wade Bitner, chairman of the county’s RDA.

The RDA also consists of county commissioners Myron Bateman and Shawn Milne.

Request For Proposal qualifications include a purchase price of at least $20 million, or a long-term lease with a minimum value of $20 million.

Prospective buyers will need to provide proof of sufficient funds and 20 percent of the purchase price placed in an escrow account.

The RFP also requires proposals to include verifiable evidence of adequate financial resources to buy and operate the racetrack, as well as demonstrable knowledge and experience of the auto racing industry and operations.

At least 10 years of experience in operating a motorsports facility, conducting motorsports events, and operating a public motorsports and racing facility are required.

Proposals need to include audited financial statements from the proposed buyer, identities of all principals, investors and shareholders, personal financial statements for principals and major investors, and resumes of all persons who will be involved in oversight and management of UMC.

Each proposal should also include a description of capital investment, revitalization, job creation and attraction of tourism revenue.

Proposed buyers should anticipate a minimum 10-year commitment with no reduction in square-footage or overall track length.

Terms of a sale agreement may be enforced by deed restrictions, conditions and covenants, and a restriction from the sale of the facility for a minimum of five years.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Bitner invited the RDA’s attorney, Craig Smith, to explain to the audience some of the legal principles behind RDAs.

“Redevelopment agencies are a tool the Legislature has given cities and counties for economic development,” Smith said. “They are separate and independent legal entities with different powers.”

State law requires that the governing body of the RDA be the same as the governing body of the government that created the RDA.

“So the RDA board is the county commission,” he said.

The sale of property from the county to its RDA is not an unusual transaction, according to Smith.

“State law allows the county to transfer property to the RDA at no cost,” Smith said. “They didn’t have to sell it to them for any amount.”

State law allows the RDA to control the property after the sale, according to Smith.

“The RDA is the proper entity to make this transaction to maximize a very valuable asset,” he said.

There is no deadline for proposal submissions. Smith and RDA consultant Randy Sant will evaluate proposals as they are received.

The RDA reserved the right to reject any or all proposals and to enter into negotiations with persons or entities that submit proposals the RDA finds to have significant merit.

“There is no time frame,” Smith said. “But we expect to proceed to evaluate proposals as quickly as possible.”