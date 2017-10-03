Couple arrested in child abuse homicide

A Wendover couple was arrested on child abuse charges in connection with the death of their 15-month-old daughter.

Wendover City police arrested April Carter, 28, and was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on charges of child abuse homicide and obstruction of justice, as well as an outstanding warrant. Nicholas Rutherford, 30, was arrested and booked on charges of child abuse and obstruction of justice, as well as outstanding warrants.

Wendover City police were dispatched to a cardiac arrest at 571 S. Red Cedar Way on Sept. 27 around 9 a.m., according to a probable cause statement. After arriving on scene, an officer performed CPR on the victim but suspended lifesaving efforts as it was apparent the child had died.

The officer noticed bruises on the victim’s body and lacerations on her face, the statement said. The officer photographed the victim and secured the residence to preserve evidence.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist and the investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s office. Wendover City police obtained a search warrant to enter the residence and collect evidence related to the death of the victim.

When investigators entered the home, they were “alarmed at the condition of the home” which they described as in “detestable condition,” the statement said. Investigators were also alarmed at the amount of bruising and obvious injury to the toddler.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies determined Carter, Rutherford and the victim’s grandfather had all spent time with the victim the day before, the probable cause statement said. Carter and Rutherford had only recently been awarded full custody of the victim from the state Division of Child and Family Services.

Investigators contacted the state Division of Child and Family Services due to the condition of the home and concern for the welfare of the remaining children in the home, aged 11 years, 5 years, 3 years and 6 months, according to the probable cause statement. The children were removed from the home, pending further investigation by law enforcement.

In subsequent interviews, Carter said the bruises may have come from the victim hitting her head on the coffee table, the statement said. Carter also said she tripped and fell, and may have hit the victim as a result, which could have caused the other bruises.

Investigators asked Carter if she had seen other bruises and she said she couldn’t remember, according to the probable cause statement. Carter said she couldn’t remember how the victim was placed in her bed the night before or how she was discovered unresponsive, but said her daughter was cold and limp when she picked her up.

Rutherford told police he was working the night before the victim was found unresponsive, which was corroborated by surveillance footage at the casino where he worked, the statement said. He said he came home and found Carter holding the victim and she told him the child was not breathing.

Rutherford said he attempted CPR and told Carter to call 911 but she refused, according to the probable cause statement. He said he called a taxi for the 3-year-old and 6-month-old children to go to their grandmother’s house in West Wendover so they wouldn’t see their sister.

Investigators asked Rutherford why he didn’t call 911 himself and he said he wasn’t thinking clearly due to sleep deprivation, the statement said.

When asked about the bruising, Rutherford said the victim had just started walking, according to the probable cause statement. He said the bruises on the victim’s ankles could have been a result of poor circulation, as the victim’s feet would sometimes turn blue while she slept, but she had not been taken to the doctor as a result of the condition.

Rutherford also said he noticed the bruise on the victim’s lower back and the side of her head, the probable cause statement said. He said the victim was acting normally when he left for work.

The medical examiner’s office completed an external exam on the victim the following day and documented bruises on the victim’s head, face, neck, chest, elbows and feet. A spinal fluid sample contained blood, which was consistent with head trauma.

During the full autopsy, the medical examiner’s office determined the victim suffered multiple rib fractures, including five on the left side and three on the right side, the statement said. The fractures appeared to be healing and were not consistent with injuries sustained from CPR.

The autopsy also determined the victim showed signs of brain swelling and hemorrhage. The medical examiner’s office determined the injuries were not the result of normal childhood development but consistent with severe blunt force trauma.

The next day, Carter and Rutherford, were transported to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for follow-up interviews. Carter told investigators she tripped and fell on the child but would not provide further explanation about the child’s death or her failure to provide aid.

Rutherford told investigators Carter told him if police had discovered anything, she would confess but she would not give him details on what she meant, the probable cause statement said.

Investigators noted in the probable cause statement that full custody of the victim had only been awarded to the parents on Aug. 24 after a trial home placement organized by the state Division of Child and Family Services. The victim had been removed at birth from the parents due to drug use; the victim and several of her siblings had tested positive for illegal substances prior to their initial removal from the home.

Carter and Rutherford were arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Facility on Sept. 30. No charges have been filed in 3rd District Court as of press time on Oct. 3.