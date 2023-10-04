The Tooele County Attorney’s office has filed charges against two Tooele parents after a police officer respond to their home on a report of child abuse in August.

Donald, 44, and Rose Sprau Gore, 42, were charged with three second-degree felonies of aggravated child abuse.

A Tooele City police officer was dispatched to the address in the Overlake area on a report of child abuse.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with a witness who explained that he had come to the address to buy a trailer and observed children who lived in the home running across the driveway barefoot while it was covered in glass, according to a probable cause statement written by the officer.

The witness also told the officer that the children smelled like cat urine and had scabs on their arms and legs. One of the children, a girl around 11 or 12 years of age, asked the witness if she could go home with him.

The witness said he believed the mother, Rose Sprau Gore, was under the influence of illicit substances, according to the statement.

The officer spoke to Rose Gore who informed him that she had taken all three of her children — a 12-year-old female, an 11-year-old male, and a seven-year-old male — out of school.

The officer smelled feces and urine coming from the home. He also observed feces on the floor and walls, and spoiled food left out that the children were actively eating, along with maggots and flies throughout the upstairs area of the home, according to the statement.

The water at the home had been shut off and some of the children’s rooms had no electricity. The toilet was full of dried feces and there were piles of trash on the floor. The officer also observed that the children were skinny and malnourished, the statement said.

A Tooele detective arrived at the home to do a welfare check on the children. The children’s father, Donald Gore, who lived in the home, informed the detective that she needed a warrant. The detective obtained a warrant and returned to the home. Donald Gore answered the door and allowed the detective to come in.

Because of the state of the home, the children were removed by the Department of Children and Family Services and the children were seen by a doctor. The doctor told police that the children had severe constipation issues, probably caused by poor diet. He also told the officer that the children had bites on their bodies, probably from bed bugs. He observed that the children had poor hygiene and had not seen a dentist for some time, according to the statement.

One of the children had an infected toenail. The doctor also removed a maggot from the child’s ear. The doctor described the child’s condition as “grave.” He told police if her condition didn’t change, she was at high risk for death and some of the harm done may be irreversible, according to the pc statement.

Another child would not communicate verbally and would only use gestures to speak with the doctor. The children were sent to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The Tooele County Health Department inspected the home and deemed that it is not “a safe or healthy environment for anybody to live in, ” wrote the officer in their statement.

A charge or indictment is an accusation that someone committed a crime that must be proven in court. A charge is not indicative of guilt. Individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

The initial court appearance for the Gores is scheduled for Oct. 31.