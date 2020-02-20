Course will teach caregivers how to care for persons with dementia

Tooele County Aging Services will offer a free course on dementia for caregivers in March.

The course will be taught by Dr. Meg Skitbitsky, geriatrician; Nancy Madsen, Utah Caregiver Support Program manager; and Evelyn Van Zanten, social worker and long-term care ombudsman for Tooele County Aging Services.

The first part of the course begins March 5 and continues March 12 and March 19. The course time is 4-6 p.m. and will be held at the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main St., Tooele.

According to Van Zanten, the course is a five-module, evidence-based training course. It is designed to educate caregivers and members of the community on how to best care for and understand individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s diseases.

“Some persons with dementia reside in care facilities or in hospitals, but the majority are taken care of at home by an unpaid caregiver,” Van Zanten said. “The changes that occur as the disease progresses can be challenging for the caregiver and the family of the person diagnosed with dementia.”

Each session teaches something different, according to Van Zanten.

The first session is an introduction. Participants learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of dementia, as well as how to understand various causes of dementia and learn treatment techniques.

The next session teaches participants how to understand communication problems, identify effective techniques for communication, and understand non-verbal communication with persons with dementia.

During the third session, caregivers learn about environmental factors that may affect the safety of their loved ones.

The fourth session teaches participants how to recognize challenging behaviors in those effected by dementia.

The final session provides information on how to prevent challenging behaviors without prescription drugs.

Local resources for caregivers will also be addressed.

Van Zanten said anyone who is around someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s should take the course.

“Anyone with a family member diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, caregivers, professionals, and anyone interested in learning more, is welcomed to attend this series,” she said. “There is no cost to attend. Continuing education credits are available for social workers.”

Persons interested in taking the class can call 435-277-2440 or visit the Tooele County Health Department.