Court claims against Ophir settled

The Tooele County School District now has the keys to the former town of Ophir, as well as possession of its assets.

Several Ophir residents were in attendance for an adjudication of claims hearing in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins Friday morning, including former mayor Walt Shubert and Scott Degelbeck, representing the Ophir Canyon Water Company.

Tooele County School District attorney Patrick Tanner said the district accepted the amended claim from Tooele County for roadwork in the town, with a final bill of $65,174 to be paid from the town’s remaining funds. The school district had objected to the $358,582 claim originally filed by Tooele County for two miles of roadwork through the town back in February.

The amended claim fell more in line with the original agreement between Tooele County and the Town of Ophir, where the town would pay $10,000 up front and 75 percent of the former town’s fuel tax money from the state over 10 years at an estimated $5,000 per year.

The school district also inherited a number of previous agreements between the town government and other entities, including the water company and the Bureau of Land Management.

Edward Dalton said Ophir Canyon Water Company had an arrangement with the town to split the cost of a pickup truck with a snowplow and share a parcel of land adjacent to the historic district. Adkins said the school district now owns the partial share of the truck and property, and Dalton will have to negotiate with them.

A number of residents had concerns about personal and family artifacts housed in the former town’s historic district, including a train caboose. The items were listed in Degelbeck’s claim to the town and Adkins ruled the town will need to either enter an agreement for the personal property or allow for residents to reclaim it.

The school district also asked to be held harmless for responsibility of the personal historic items until it receives access and assumes ownership of the property.

The former Town of Ophir cemetery, housed on BLM land through a 10-year lease, will also fall to the school district and several residents had already purchased lots. Adkins said the school district will need to work out an arrangement with lot owners, as the district is unlikely to involve itself in cemetery business.

Shubert indicated money had already been received by the town for the burial lots, which could be returned to those who purchased them. He also indicated a portion of the land leased to the town for the cemetery is on private land; an issue which has not yet been resolved.

“Evidently, the school district will get the benefit of the assets of Ophir town, but it looks like there will be burdens there too, which will need to be sorted out,” Adkins said.

Any claims not filed or addressed in court last Friday are forever barred, with the school district taking ownership of the former town’s property after the monetary claims, including the county’s and an unpaid power bill, have been addressed.

Ophir, formerly the county’s smallest town, disincorporated by an 11-7 vote in September. The town had only one elected official and its assets were frozen by the state auditor.

A certificate of dissolution was signed by Adkins on Oct. 29, which began the process to consolidate and transfer the town’s assets. Under state law, the town’s assets were transferred to the Tooele County School Board.