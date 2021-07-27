Court ruling leaves Erda incorporation vote intact

One down, at least three more to go ♦

A 3rd District Court judge has rejected a request to invalidate the 2020 Erda incorporation election.

Other lawsuits that challenge the annexation or proposed annexation of property included in Erda’s boundaries into Grantsville are working their way through the court.

3rd District Court Judge Dianna M. Gibson issued a ruling and order dismissing a request by three corporate landowners to have the Erda incorporation election decertified and the results invalidated.

The judge issued the written order on July 7.

Six Mile Ranch Company, Skywalk Development LC, and C&J Warr Family Properties LC asserted in their complaint that they never agreed that their properties were to be included in the feasibility study for Erda or within the proposed incorporation area for Erda.

Two of the plaintiff’s — Six Mile Ranch Company and C&J Warr Family Properties LC — claimed that their owners signed the incorporation petition on behalf of their personal property, not for their corporate entities.

Without those properties included on the petition, the petition would have failed for insufficient signatures, the feasibility study wouldn’t have happened and the election would never have been held, asserted the plaintiffs.

Gibson said in her ruling that the three plaintiffs, as legal entities, were not the proper parties to contest the outcome of the election.

Under Utah’s election code a registered voter in the jurisdiction where the election was held can file a complaint with the district court challenging the outcome of an election.

The plaintiff’s as legal entities — one corporation and two limited liability corporations — are not and can not be registered voters, according to Gibson.

Furthermore, according to Gibson, state code provides nine limited grounds under which a voter can challenge the outcome of an election. None of the grounds listed in the state code apply to the facts as plead in the plaintiff’s complaint, she said.

Gibson also noted in her ruling that Six Mile Ranch Company and C&J Warr Family Properties knew about the proposed feasibility study and election well before the November 2020 election.

“Most notably, there are no factual allegations regarding any effort to stop the initiative from proceeding to the ballot in November 2020. … By taking no action to stop the vote, plaintiffs can not now argue that Erda’s incorporation should have not been voted on,” Gibson wrote in the ruling.

Two other cases involving the boundaries of Erda are still pending in the 3rd District Court.

One is a challenge by Erda incorporation sponsors to proposed annexations by Grantsville City of property that was included in the boundaries for Erda.

One annexation request is known as the Brown Annexation. It involves 1,553 acres south of Granstville’s current border.

The other disputed annexation is 548.85 acres annexed into Grantsville in the area of Sheep Lane and Erda Way.

In both cases the Erda Community Association claims that the annexations do not meet requirements of state law due to timing of the application submission, lack of necessary signatures on the annexation petition and other reasons.

Gibson issued a temporary restraining order stopping the Grantsville City Council from approving the Brown annexation until the court hears the annexation review motion.

In another 3rd District Court case, the Erda Community Association is challenging Grantsville City’s acceptance of an annexation petition from the developers of Skywalk.

Skywalk is a 246-acre planned community south of state Route 138 between Sheep Lane and the Erda Airport.

Tooele County has approved both a planned unit development-conditional use permit for Skywalk and rezoned the property from A-20 to planned community.

In the complaint filed with the court, attorneys for the Erda Community Association argue that Skywalk’s annexation petition, which was submitted two months after Erda citizens voted in favor of incorporation, was not only untimely, but also legally deficient and based on an unconstitutional amendment to Utah’s annexation statute.

The Erda Community Association also has a lawsuit pending in 3rd District Court challenging Tooele County’s refusal to accept their referendum petition on the approval of the rezone request for Skywalk.