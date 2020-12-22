Courts warn public of jury duty scam

Utah Courts has received recent reports from local law enforcement of citizens receiving phone calls from someone posing as law enforcement and threatening contempt of court for failure to report for jury duty.

Reports state the caller has access to personal information of victims, such as address and recent house moving. The fake officer claims there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty, and demands the victim pay a fine over the phone.

Sometimes, scammers will demand fines be paid using prepaid cards, wire transfer, or ask that the person deliver cash or gift cards to a physical location.

The courts would like the public to know that jury service communication is typically done by mail.

“If we do call, we will never ask for fine payment over the phone,” said Geoffrey Fattah. Utah Courts communications director. “We will never have law enforcement contact you about a failure to appear for jury duty, and never threaten over the phone with arrest or jail time.”

While most of the state is not currently holding jury trials during the pandemic, citizens may still receive a jury questionnaire in the mail.

“We ask the public to still fill out the forms and return them so the courts can be ready to hold a jury trial when it is safe,” said Fattah.

If somebody believes a scammer has contacted them, Fattah recommends to hang up and to contact the local law enforcement agency.