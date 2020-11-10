COVID-19 cases reaches 1,902 in Tooele County

Eighth death reported on Sunday ♦

Tooele County Health Department officials have released new information related to COVID-19.

There have been 1,902 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report from the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 77 hospitalizations and eight deaths in Tooele County.

The eighth death was reported on Sunday. The death was a man between ages 45 and 64 who was hospitalized when he died. It was the only death in the state reported on Sunday.

There is no way to know how many individuals are currently hospitalized because of the virus and because of HIPPA laws, local health officials cannot state the names or ages of individuals who have died, according to Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department.

On Nov. 5, there were 1,511 cases of the virus, with 73 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to a report released weekly from the Tooele County Health Department.

In Utah on Nov. 5., there were 1,164 recovered cases and the percent positivity was 17.67%.

In the state, there have been 134,868 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Utah Department of Health.

6,162 individuals in the state have been hospitalized because of the virus and there have been 661 deaths statewide.

According to UDOH, 1,167, 923 individuals living in the state have been tested for the virus — around one-third of Utah’s population.

The Tooele County Health Department has begun reporting how many individuals in cities of Tooele County have been infected with the virus.

According to their report, on Nov. 5., out of the 1,511 cases reported, 973 of them were from Tooele City.

A total of 214 cases were from Grantsville, 121 from Stansbury Park, 96 from Wendover, 34 from Stockton, 30 from Lakepoint, 27 from Erda, and less than 5% were from other unincorporated areas.