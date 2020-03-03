COVID-19 expected to eventually hit county

'We are prepared to handle those cases,’ county health director says ♦

Tooele County Health Department officials warn that COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, may inevitably spread to the county.

While no cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Utah as of press time today, there may be persons living in the state who have contracted the virus, health department officials say.

The local health department receives daily reports on COVID-19 from the Utah Department of Health. The county health department is closely monitoring the virus because it may become a threat to the county in the future.

“I expect Tooele County will eventually have confirmed cases and am confident we are prepared to handle those cases,” said Jeff Coombs, executive director of the county health department.

Although the virus is currently not a threat to Tooele County, the health department wants to warn residents about the signs of the virus, according to Coombs.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to seasonal illnesses that are routinely spread in the community around this time of year — namely a fever, cough or shortness of breath,” Coombs said.

The symptoms alone aren’t cause for concern, according to Coombs. But if an individual has returned from travel to mainland China in the past 14 days, or has come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, this may be cause for concern, he said.

The virus has also spread to Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea. Other instances of the spread have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. If an individual has returned from any of those countries, this may also be a cause for concern.

According to Coombs, how the virus spreads is unknown. Although, it is thought to be spread mainly by respiratory droplets that people sneeze, cough or exhale, he said.

There are several measures that people can take in order to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Our residents should always be reminded of good hygiene practices such as regularly washing their hands, and covering their coughs and sneezes with their elbow or a tissue,” Coombs said. “Employees who are sick should always be encouraged to stay home from work.”

The virus can cause serious illness in individuals with medical issues such as heart and lung disease or weakened immune systems.

The elderly, young children, and those with underlying conditions like hypertension, heart disorders, diabetes, liver disorders, and respiratory disease are more likely to develop symptoms.

There is currently no vaccine for the virus.

Although the virus is serious, health department officials say that the flu virus is more of an issue in Tooele County at this time. Because of this, they say it is important to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine can be obtained at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

For more information about the novel coronavirus, the health department urges residents to visit health.utah.gov/coronavirus or at cdc.gov/coronavirus.