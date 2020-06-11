COVID-19 issues cancel 2020 Tooele County Fair

Demolition derby organizers working on plan to keep derby ♦

The Tooele County Fair will have one more hiatus in its 60 plus years of celebrating the rural lifestyle of Tooele County.

The fair board voted to cancel the 2020 Tooele County Fair, said Ron Baum, fair board chairman.

“With the crowd that we get it would be hard, if not impossible, to meet all the safety standards for COVID-19,” Baum said. “The social distancing, hand wash stations and everything else would be difficult.”

The county fair was canceled in 2013 due to the county’s financial troubles. Baum said it took a few years, but the fair has come back strong since then, he said.

“We’ve been drawing a pretty big crowd,” Baum said. “But it’s best to pass this year and we’ll be back with a big celebration in 2021.”

Organizers of the Junior Livestock show, the Demolition Derby, and the 4-H contests and exhibits may work something out to continue their events, Baum said.

During the 2013 shutdown these events were conducted as separate events without the fair.

Del McQuiddy, organizer of the demolition derby at the fair, known as “Punishment at the Peak,” said he isn’t calling the derby off yet.

“Everybody is working with us,” he said. “The County Commission, the staff at the Deseret Peak Complex, the sheriff, the health department — all of them. They’re helping us find ways to meet the requirements so we can still have the demolition derby. If it can be done, we will do it.”

The Junior Livestock Show will go on pretty much as usual with a few modifications to meet health requirements, according to Steven Babbitt, vice president of the stock show.

“We’re working with the health department,” he said. “As long as we are in the yellow or green zone there shouldn’t be any problem.”

The Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for Aug. 5-8.

Information on the stock show and other elements of the county fair that will he held this year can be found on the county fair’s website at tooelefair.com.

Other than the 2013 cancellation, the county fair has had an uninterrupted run since 1953, according to county officials. The county fair has been held at the Deseret Peak Complex since 1999.