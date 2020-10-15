COVID-19 mobile test center at Tooele High tests 174

The Utah Department of Health conducted 174 tests for COVID-19 in a pop-up mobile test center in the Tooele High School parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

The center was open from 2-5 p.m.

“We asked the state to come in and do the testing,” said Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department. “They picked the date and time. It was kind of sudden; we did our best to get the word out.”

The Tooele County Health Department asked the state to bring their testing center to Tooele High due to a recent outbreak that appears to be centered at the school.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m. 26 students and staff had a conformed active COVID-19 infection. Those numbers do not include tests from the mobile testing at THS on Tuesday.

THS students, staff, and their families were invited to participate in the free testing event.

An online pre-assessment and screening was required.

State health department staff handled the intake information while the Utah National Guard administered the nose swab tests.

The test center had capacity for walk-ins as well as drive-thru testing.

Testing is important to identify positive cases and allow for contact tracing of people who may have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, according to Bate.

Part of the difficulty in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is that people that are infected with the virus but have mild or no symptoms can spread the virus, Bate said.

With 15 active cases as of Oct. 8, Tooele High school switched to online learning on Oct. 9 until Oct. 26.

Extra-curricular activities such as performing arts, in-season athletics, and other scheduled competitions will continue, however volleyball and football at THS were canceled for this week.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m. the school district reported 26 active COVID-19 cases among THS staff and students. Overlake Elementary School and Anna Smith Elementary in Wendover each reported five active cases. Old Mill Elementary reported two active cases. Rose Springs Elementary, Grantsville Elementary, Tooele Junior High, Stansbury High and Wendover High schools all reported one active case at each school. The rest of Tooele County School District facilities report no active cases as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Guidelines in the state COVID-19 School Manual call for the transition to online classes for two weeks when the active number of cases in a school building reach 15.