COVID-19 pandemic and mental health

Report shows no increase in suicides, mental distress, or drug overdoses, but health officials are still concerned ♦

A recent report from the Department of Health shows no increase in suicides, mental distress, or drug overdoses during the pandemic.

Utah health experts believe the state’s existing mental health and substance abuse resources are the reason why.

“The pandemic has impacted Utahns in significant ways, yet this report shows Utahns are resilient,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “Despite these difficult times, there is hope. We are not powerless to the difficult circumstances around us. I encourage all Utahns to continue to lift each other up and provide the support we all need during these challenging times.”

The report shows that deaths from drug overdoses remained stable in Utah and Tooele County throughout 2020 were consistent with drug overdose counts from 2019. They were also lower than drug overdose deaths in 2018.

“Years of statewide overdose prevention efforts have led to significant declines in opioid overdose death rates since 2016,” Cox said. “It’s clear the efforts of prevention experts, policy makers, healthcare providers, state and local government officials, and every day citizens have helped us adapt and continue providing services to those in crisis.”

The overall trend of suicide ideation and attempts have remained stable in the state and Tooele County.

“We have seen modestly declining suicide rates in the state since 2017 to 2018, despite suicide rates continuing to rise across the country,” said Amy Mikkelsen, suicide prevention coordinator at the Utah Department of Health. “Fortunately, the pandemic doesn’t appear to have impacted our progress.”

Other key findings of the report included: no significant difference in the rate of Utah adults reporting frequent mental distress on 2020, the number of drug overdoses reported to emergency departments remained stable and calls to the Suicide Prevention Crisis Line increased throughout the first ten months in 2020, but this is consistent with other years, according to the report.

“This data suggests that interventions and treatment during the pandemic have remained as effective as in previous years, even in the face of a sudden shift to primarily telehealth and services,” said Kimberly Myers, assistant director at the Utah Department of Human Services Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. “If you are struggling, get help. It’s safe to go to your doctor, urgent care, primary care provider, pharmacist, and therapist. Nearly every health care provider has the ability to meet with patients virtually.”

Those experiencing thoughts of suicide or crisis should know that help is available.

Individuals can reach out and talk to a professional at the Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255

They can also visit liveonutah.org for resources or visit dsamh.utah.gov to view a list of mental health and substance use resources and providers.

To read the full report from the Utah Department of Health, please visit coronavirus.utah.gov/Mental-health