COVID-19 pandemic brings back memories of 40-year old virology class discussion

A little knowledge can be scary ♦

A little knowledge is sometimes not good.

I know just enough about viruses to make me scared. Having a borderline paranoid personality makes that dangerous.

My major field of study in college was health education. My minor was in biology, with an emphasis in medical microbiology.

I took classes with names like Diseases of Man, Microbiology, Medical Microbiology, Zoopathology, and Virology and Immunology.

In my immunology and virology class we discussed how my generation had been spared from ravaging diseases like smallpox, measles, and polio.

In fact, I may have been taking virology when the World Health Organization announced the eradication of smallpox.

When the COVID-19 thing became serious, I went to my garage and pulled my over 40 year old medical immunology and virology textbook out of a box.

I dusted it off and opened it up to read about coronaviruses.

Disappointed, I found about three lines of text about coronaviruses — they are largely zoonotic but are responsible for a portion of colds in humans — was about all it said.

But the thing that causes me nightmares is my memory of a discussion we had in class about the possibility of the emergence of a new virulent virus.

Not only do viruses mutate as they reproduce but some viruses hangout in animals where they are thought to occasionally mingle their genetic material with other viruses, making the emergence of a new virus with recombinant genetic material possible.

If that new virus develops the ability to jump from animal to human, a pandemic could be born — a modern plague.

Isolation, initially of everybody, and then a targeted quarantine of known infected people and those exposed, would be the only tool to immediately stop the spread of the virus. That was our class’s conclusion.

Our professor agreed, but his question was, “Would the U.S. population with their love of freedom go along with such a plan and what happens economically if everybody stays at home?”

That was a foreboding discussion given today’s “new normal.”

In intervening years I suffered great anxiety at the news of HIV, Ebola, MERS, SARS, and H1N1.

It’s the thought of the worst case scenario that makes me scared.

Not so much out of fear for my own life, but concern for the pain, suffering, and life altering changes a new deadly pandemic would bring to the world.

Some say we may have overreacted to COVID-19. I don’t want to wade into that argument.

A few classes 40 years ago in medical microbiology don’t make me an expert.

However, here in the newsroom of the Transcript Bulletin we have made some changes during this situation to make sure we can continue to bring you the local news from our community’s perspective safely.

Our writers largely are working from home. Interviews are conducted by phone or other electronic means, Stories are written and submitted online. Public meetings, if not open to the public, are viewed using various electronic platforms.

It was kind of nice to watch last week’s planning commission meeting from home, but the ability to walk up to somebody right after the meeting and clarify information immediately or get a quote wa smissed.

When I show up in the newsroom I am often the only person in the room. I still meet in person with John Hamilton and Liz Arellano — our creative people that take a crazy editor’s incredibly stupid ideas and make them look good once printed on paper.

But still, like many others I want this to be over, safely.

One of the metrics mentioned in the Utah Leads Together Plan is “social indicators.”

Here’s what the plan says about social indicators as of April 16: “Utah will also closely monitor how citizens are impacted by tracking broader health indicators, such as incidence of suicide, domestic violence and mental health service requests. Some social indicators show reason for concern.”

We will watch and report as the state and county try to ease us back into a new normal.