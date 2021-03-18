Covid -19 transmission level drops to moderate

Tooele County has entered the moderate level of the Governor and Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 transmission index.

The guideline system began in Oct. 2020 when Gov. Spencer Cox announced it during a press conference.

There are three levels in the transmission index: high, moderate, and low.

“Each level has certain requirements for individuals and businesses to follow in order to reduce transmission of COVID-19,” said Amy Bate public health officer at the Tooele County Health Department. “Counties that meet at least two criteria for high, moderate, or low will be moved to that level. For example, if a county meets the high level criteria for the 7-day average percent positivity, the high level for the 14-day case rate, and the low level for statewide ICU utilization, the county would be in the high transmission index level.”

Changes to a county’s transmission index level occur on a seven-day cycle.

“The Utah Department of Health will review the data each Wednesday and announce changes on Thursdays,” Bate said. “The date drives the decision and counties that meet at least two criteria for high, moderate, or low will be moved to that level. Changes from a lower transmission level to a higher transmission level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher transmission level to a lower transmission level may occur every 14 days at minimum, when thresholds are met.”

The Tooele County Health Department announced on March 11 that the county had moved into the moderate category.

“Tooele County moving to the moderate level on the transmission index is good news,” Bate said. “It means our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is moderate, our seven-day average percent positives is low, and our statewide ICU utilization rate is moderate, for an overall level of moderate on the transmission index.”

At the moderate level of virus transmission, the state’s guidelines allow residents to gather in person with no limits on the size of events, as long as people wear masks.

It also means that at restaurants parties only need to be separated by six feet when ordering or in lines, and at large public gatherings, parties are not required to be separated.

Masks are still required.