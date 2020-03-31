COVID-19 update from Health Department

Tooele County Health Department officials released a new health order today to enact stricter guidelines related to social distancing to further stop the spread of COVID 19 in the county.

Jeff Coombs, executive director and health officer for the Tooele County health department released the health order Tuesday morning.

The order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exception of grocery stores, which are encouraged to remain open to the public.

All individuals should avoid discretionary travel other than shopping for food or other essential services. This includes social visits.

Under the order, members of the community are still allowed to drive around for pleasure, take walks, hunt, and fish.

All dine-in food services are banned. Bars, saloons, and night clubs will be closed. Drive-thru, curbside, and takeout options are still available. The public will not be allowed inside of restaurants except to pay for food, or to pick up orders. In person ordering inside of these establishments is banned and remote payments are encouraged.

Members of the community are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines by staying at least six feet away from other individuals at all times when essential services or business is taking place. Individuals over the age of 60 and those who are immunocompromised should avoid contact with the community.

Residents should refrain from visiting nursing homes, assisted living homes, and retirement homes, except to provide essential care.

Playgrounds, as well as swimming pools, float spas, bowling alley, movie, and other theaters, gyms, and fitness studios will be closed until further notice. This closure order also applies to spas and salons of all types.

This order will be put in place at 11:59 p.m. tonight and will last until April 30 until 11:59 p.m.

Health orders are enforceable by law, but at this time health department officials said that’s not what they want to focus on.

This order compliments Governor Gary Herbert’s directive to keep members of the community safe and slow the curve of COVID-19.

The health department said that this order will save lives and prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

“It is imperative that every individual and family in the county do their part to maintain physical distance from others in the community,” said Coombs. “The degree to which community members follow this order will directly determine how well Tooele County weathers this outbreak.”

As of 1 p.m. March 30th, there were nine laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County.

The health department has not announced the location of these cases in the county, the severity of their illnesses, or the number of people in Tooele County who have been tested.

Since community spread has been reported in all surrounding counties, the health department no longer reports if cases of the virus are locally spread or travel related.