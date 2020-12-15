COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Tooele County

The first shipment of COVID-19 has reached Utah, but it may be a short while until the vaccine reaches Tooele County.

The first vaccine shipment was designated for hospitals in the state that provide care for the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health’s vaccination plan.

Those hospitals were: LDS Hospital and University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

Tooele County’s hospitals should receive the vaccine later this week and the Tooele County Health Department expects to receive the vaccine before the end of the year, according to Amy Bate, Tooele County Health Department public information officer.

“Our nurses that will be administering the vaccine will be vaccinated, and then they will begin to vaccinate our local health care providers who work in high-risk environments, hopefully before the end of the year,” Bate said.

Healthcare workers that work in high-risk environments in remaining hospital facilities throughout the state, other healthcare personnel such as clinics, pharmacy staff, Tribal health, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing staff, and other healthcare workers at high-risk along with school staff, first responders and public health workers can expect to receive vaccination from late December through January, according to the state’s anticipated vaccination schedule.

In February and March, the state expects to roll out vaccination to long-term care facility staff that have not been vaccinated and essential workers, to be determined.

From March through July vaccinations will be available for Tribal reservation communities, Utahns 65 of age and older, employees at a risk level of 3 — childcare personel, personal care, airline workers, etc. — racial and ethnic groups with higher risk, food preparation workers, Utahns with underlying medical conditions, workers in risk levels 2 and 3, and all other Utahns, according to the state plan.

Tooele County has had a total of 3,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been a cumulative total of 106 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

The number of Tooele County residents currently hospitalized is unknown. It is impossible to know how many individuals from the county are currently receiving hospital care for the virus, according to Bate.

On Dec. 10, there were 3,119 positive cases of the virus in the county, 101 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths, according to a report released on Thursdays by the Tooele County Health Department.

This means that there has been one death since Thursday when the report was generated.

In the State of Utah there have been 235,872 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 9,486 hospitalizations and 1,062 deaths.

1,580,843 individuals in the state have been tested for the virus.

There have been 2,350,357 tests performed in Utah, according to UDOH.

This means that some individuals have been tested more than one time.

UDOT has released a report on coronavirus.utah.gov that states ICU occupation rates.

The report states that 572 individuals from Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 211 of those patients being in an intensive care unit.

There are also eight patients in the state who may be hospitalized from the virus, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

51.5% of all non-ICU beds in hospitals throughout the state are occupied, according to the report.

The ICU bed occupation rate is 89.6%.

There are 280 ventilators throughout the state being used for critical COVID-19 patients, with 1,283 ventilators currently available in the state.