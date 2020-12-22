COVID-19 vaccine reaching Tooele County healthcare workers

The COVID-19 vaccine is starting to reach Tooele County healthcare workers and the county Health Department said they will sound the cry when the vaccine is ready for priority groups.

The public should watch for messaging from the Health Department, according to Amy Bate, spokesperson for the Tooele County Health Department.

“We will make sure we get the word out,” Bate said. “We will communicate through email, newspaper, social media, on our website, and electronic sign when the vaccine is available and to what priority groups.”

There have been 6,519 vaccines administered to healthcare workers throughout the state as of Dec. 21, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Some healthcare workers that live in Tooele County have received the vaccine, but the county Health Department has no way to know right now who or how many, according to Bate.

The vaccine was given to healthcare workers at Mountain West Medical Center last week, but Tooele County Health Department staff are still waiting to receive theirs.

“We have not received any vaccine yet, we are hoping we will receive it very soon,” said Bate.

Tooele County Health Officer Jeff Coombs said the vaccine should be coming to more healthcare workers, including health department employees, soon.

“We anticipate getting the vaccine anytime now,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited and plan on getting the vaccine out and into arms as soon as we get it.”

Healthcare workers in Tooele County will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Currently, there have been 4,075 confirmed positive cases COVID-19 in Tooele County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Utah Department of Health daily COVID-19 report.

There have also been a cumulative total of 112 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

On Dec. 17, when the Tooele County Health Department released their latest report, there was a cumulative total of 3,465 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county along with 109 cumulative hospitalizations and 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

In Tooele County, 2,561 individuals had recovered from the virus as of Dec. 17.

In the state of Utah, there have been 252,783 positive cases of the virus, 10,102 hospitalizations and 1,161 COVID-19 related deaths.

1,648,918 individuals have been tested for the virus in the state and 2,500891 tests have been administered.

This means that some individuals have been tested more than once for the virus.

Frontline healthcare providers and support staff that provide direct services to patients are the first to receive the vaccine.

This includes: doctors, nurses, medical assistants, dentists, pharmacists, and individuals who have direct contact with patients.

“This is the next step in bringing an end to this pandemic, Bate said. “The vaccine provides hope for all of us, but it is important that until then we continue to do those things that we know prevent the spread of diseases such as wearing a mask, washing hands, and physically distancing.”