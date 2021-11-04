COVID-19 vaccines down to age 5 now available

Health Department offering youth vaccines in Tooele County ♦

After they received the go ahead from the Utah Department of Health, the Tooele County Health Department opened up appointments this week for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

The Pfizer dose for children is 10 micrograms, one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

Earlier this week, the Center for Disease Control released a statement that claimed the Pfizer vaccine for children was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5 to 11.

They also said that in clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children.

The CDC reported that the most common side effect was a sore arm.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

“Both the CDC and the FDA have determined Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 in children,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, a pediatrician and the state epidemiologist at the UDOH. “Although hospitalization among kids is rare, there have been many kids between the ages of five to 11 who have been hospitalized in Utah for COVID-19. I think we can all agree, this is tragic. We need to keep kids out of the hospital and now we can through vaccination. I really want to encourage parents to go get their kids vaccinated, not only will it protect the child but also all the people around them.”

Dacota Shell, COVID-19 public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department, said vaccinating children will help keep all community members safe.

“I think that this new development regarding COVID-19 vaccines and children 5-11 is wonderful,” Shell said. “I know there are a lot of mixed feelings about the vaccine in general, but if anyone has any concerns or questions, they can always reach out to either their pediatrician or the health department. Being able to vaccinate such a large group of individuals will go a long way in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping not only children, but adults healthy as well.”

Those interested in making an appointment for their children can visit tooelehealth.org.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tooele County has had 12,158 positive cases of the virus, along with 440 hospitalizations, and 67 Covid-related deaths, according to a report released on Nov. 1 by the health department.

48.2% of the population of Tooele County is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 54.9% of all Utahns are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Utah Department of Health reported Wednesday that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 556,463 positive cases of the virus, 24,321 hospitalizations, and 3,262 COVID-related deaths in the state.

1,958,652 individuals living in the state have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine.