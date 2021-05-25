COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics with no appointment necessary

The Tooele County Health Department now offers a walk-in program for those interested in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

At the clinic, the health department will offer Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older.

The health department is located at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele and their phone number is 435-277-2300.

Those wanting faster service can register online at tooelehealth.org.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development last week, along with the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement, the Utah State Board of Education, and Utah Communities Connect announced their efforts to help build awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a federal program.

The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband services for eligible households during the pandemic, the Utah Department of Health reported on their website at coronavirus.utah.gov.

Enrollment for the program began on May 12.

“Broadband internet is vital for Utahns’ economic well-being, including participation in and access to online work-school, healthcare, and other essential services,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “We know there are households that need to connect to the internet for essential services but can’t afford it. The Emergency Broadband Benefit will help to ensure every household in Utah has access to the benefits of online connections as we complete our pandemic recovery.”

The $3.2 billion program provides a discount of up to $50 a month toward Broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 off a month for qualifying households on tribal lands.

“Additionally, the benefit provides up to a $100 per household discount towards a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or a tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating Broadband provider,” UDOH officials wrote on the website.

Eligible households must have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participate in special assistance programs, such as SNAP or Medicaid.

They may also be eligible for the program if they have been approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program, received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year, or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income COVID-19 program.

Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or by calling 833-511-0311.