Cowboys, Buffs tested in pre-region tourney

Utah Autism Foundation Holiday Classic makes for a tough week for pair of Tooele County boys basketball teams ♦

The start of the Region 10 boys basketball season is just days away, and one thing is for certain — the boys from Grantsville and Tooele will be prepared for just about anything their opponents can throw at them.

The Cowboys and Buffaloes took part in the Utah Autism Foundation Holiday Classic last week at Olympus High School, facing some of the top squads in the state while trying to fine-tune themselves for region play.

“You don’t want to say these games don’t count, but their purpose is to get us ready for region,” said Tooele coach Josh Johnsen, whose team posted a 1-3 record over the four-day event. “They’re buying in on the defensive end, and another thing I’m liking is that we’re starting to figure out the nuances of the offense and executing that pretty well.”

The Buffaloes (5-9) routed Rowland Hall-St. Mark’s 63-41 on Wednesday to open the tournament. Tooele ran into one of Class 4A’s best teams in a 97-43 loss to Olympus on Thursday, before losing to Murray 51-43 on Friday. The Buffs wrapped up the tournament with a 56-40 loss to Skyline on Saturday.

“[Olympus is] the best team I’ve seen in high school basketball since I’ve been here — they’re phenomenal,” Johnsen said. “This group does a really good job of not getting too down because we’ve been in a lot of really close games and they’ve done well handling adversity. Our region’s strong, but we won’t see a team like Olympus in our region.”

Kyler Hymas had a game-high 23 points in the Buffs’ win over Rowland Hall. Mitchell Bunn and Dawson Banks each had eight points to lead Tooele against Olympus, while Hymas had 12 against Murray and Jeno Bins had nine against Skyline.

Grantsville (8-5) posted three wins in four games, beating Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall and Murray, and losing to Timpanogos. Cowboys coach Bryan Detweiler liked what he saw from his team, even in Friday’s 84-66 loss to Timpanogos in which the Timberwolves hit 17 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

“I’m not disappointed with the effort from the guys,” Detweiler said after Friday’s game. “We got good minutes from a lot of guys who stepped up, and we’ve gotten good play from them throughout this whole Christmas tournament.”

The Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 53-44 win over Judge, led by Kevin Roberts’ 19-point effort. The next day, Roberts poured in 19 more points, while Jared Roberts and Brady Arbon each had 14 in a commanding 78-49 win over Rowland Hall.

Trevor Colson had 16 points, Gavin Eyre had 13, Arbon had 12 and Jared Roberts had 11 against Timpanogos. Arbon and Jared Roberts each had 15, Colson had 12 and Saxon Stringham added 10 in the Cowboys’ 61-45 win over Murray on Saturday.

“I think it’s good to have games like this that simulate the pressure that we’ll get,” Detweiler said. “We’ve been a lot more focused this week than we have in previous years. I think that will carry on. We’re playing better basketball.”

Grantsville plays host to Ogden on Wednesday and Juan Diego on Friday in its final non-region games. The Cowboys travel to Union for their first region game Jan. 13.

Tooele wraps up non-region play Friday at Carbon, with the region opener coming Jan. 11 at Stansbury.