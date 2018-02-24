Cowboys’ championship campaign ends in semifinal

Tavin Stucki

Correspondent

Emery iced the game from the foul line to hold off Grantsville 56-36 on Friday in the semifinal of the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament at Dixie State University.

Emery went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line during the final 4:25, outscoring the Cowboys 16-9 in the fourth quarter, in what had been a close game in the first half.

“I thought (our team) did a really good job, effort-wise. We just had a couple assignments we didn’t fulfill; rebounds especially,” Grantsville head coach Megan Vera said. “You just can’t win games giving up 14 second chances.”

Emery outrebounded Grantsville 34-26.

The Cowboys led early after a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Ashlee Edwards made it 9-8 about four minutes after tipoff, but Emery went on an 11-0 run after that to end the period.

Then in the fourth quarter, Emery iced the game from the line. As a team, the Spartans went 17-of-24 from the charity stripe, compared to Grantsville’s 1-for-4.

Emery junior center Meagan Jensen disrupted Grantsville’s offense for much of the night, blocking five shots and grabbing nine rebounds. She finished with 12 points.

“We wanted to get to the basket, but I think we tried too much to shoot through her,” Vera said. “I still think we got some really good looks and left some easy points, didn’t finish some easy layups.”

Grantsville junior center Madison Fields led the Cowboys with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Emery junior guard Kacelyn Toomer led all scorers with 17 points.

The Spartans improved to 24-1 on the season and will advance to play Richfield (22-2 overall, 11-1 in Region 15) in the championship game — Richfield is the only team to have beaten Emery this season, a 10-point decision in the region opener that meant the difference between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the tournament. The championship game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m.

Grantsville will face Region 14 champion Juab in the third-place game at 1:20 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Burns Arena.

“It’s big for our program. I don’t think Grantsville’s ever come this far,” Vera said. “It’s a huge step for us, and I think it says a lot about our girls and the time they’ve put in, the work they’ve put in.

“A huge disappointment for the girls,” she added, “but still a really big accomplishment.”