Cowboys’ Clark signs with Western Nebraska

Four-year starter earns chance to play college softball ♦

Grantsville’s softball team has been fortunate to have Maizie Clark as its starting second baseman for each of the past four seasons, including the past three that ended in Class 3A state championships.

While all good things come to an end, Clark’s softball career won’t just yet. On May 3, she signed her national Letter-of-Intent to play collegiately at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb., where she hopes to study business. She first decided to take a look at WNCC when she was at a tournament in Nevada in November, and visited the campus for the first time in February.

“It went really well — I loved the coach and I loved the school, so I decided to sign there,” Clark said. “The school and the town are a lot like Tooele County … It was very small-town and everything I’m used to.”

The opportunity to play college softball has been well-earned, Grantsville coach Heidi Taylor said.

“Maizie has a really incredible work ethic,” she said. “She might be small in stature, but her drive and her effort is larger than life. In four years of softball, I don’t think she has taken one day off at a practice where she didn’t give 100 percent every single time. For those reasons, she’s a steal, I think. Western Nebraska’s getting a really awesome ballplayer.”

Clark hit .241 during her senior season with four doubles and one home run, walking 12 times and being hit by two pitches along the way. She added six stolen bases. Defensively, she was rock-solid, posting a .949 fielding percentage with just three errors in 59 chances.

But perhaps her biggest contribution was her leadership and the example she set for her teammates, Taylor said.

“Obviously, just by watching her, the girls can see what kind of effort it takes to be a four-year starter,” Taylor said. “She came in working that hard and never quit. She never got to where, when she was a junior or senior, she said, ‘I’m the starting second baseman’ and took anything off. She always, always wanted to better herself.”

Clark will be joining a Cougars squad with a lot of familiar faces from her high-school playing days, as well as her time playing with accelerated travel ball teams including the Utah Hot Shotz, Salt Lake City Pegasus and the Utah Fast Pitch Club. This year’s Western Nebraska roster included eight players from Utah, and Clark is one of several more headed to Scottsbluff this fall.

Her arrival at WNCC will be the culmination of years of hard work on the softball diamond that included playing above her age group in travel ball, in addition to the three state titles she won at Grantsville High.

“We’ve played in three state championships, and with my travel ball teams, I’ve played eight or nine games in a day, so it’s shaped me to be the player I am,” Clark said. “I feel like mentally, I’m ready to go play college softball. I’m grateful for my experiences at Grantsville and my travel teams.”

She began playing in the Grantsville Girls Softball League, playing All-Stars for two seasons before joining accelerated travel ball teams in Salt Lake City. While playing for the Hot Shotz, she won several major in-state tournaments, including the 12U state tournament in July 2014, and took part in the Triple Crown World Series in San Diego, the Triple Crown Junior Sparkler in Colorado and the St. Paddy’s tournament in Nevada.

She went on to play for Salt Lake City Pegasus and its successor, the Utah Fast Pitch Club (UFC), traveling to tournaments in Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona and Nevada. After taking some time off from travel ball, during which she was a member of the Grantsville High cheer and girls basketball teams, she returned to UFC following her junior year and played on a 16U team. She is currently on an 18U squad that she will play with until leaving for Nebraska.

All that time hasn’t gone unnoticed by her coaches, many of whom sent along well-wishes on the day of her signing.

“To be honest, Maizie stood out from the group not for her ability, but for her size,” said “Big Will” Sosa, who coached Clark during her 14U season with the Hot Shotz and is currently the head coach at Kearns High School. “Not gonna lie — I thought she was a ball girl for the Hot Shots. But she proved me wrong — she showed me she can play with the best.”

Joe Arnold, an assistant coach on Clark’s 16U team with UFC, had plenty of praise as well.

“Maizie is the catalyst every dugout searches for, but seldom finds,” he said. “She is willing to do whatever it takes to get her team fired up — take an extra base, flash the leather defensively, get a big base hit in a clutch situation.”

Her current UFC coach, Mylee Brown, lauded Clark’s attitude and her work ethic.

“Maizie is a force to be reckoned with,” Brown said. “She is filled with light, positivity, compassion and laughter. That is never to be mistaken for weakness. Maizie’s grit, perseverance, and constant drive to better herself sets her apart from others. She is a dream to coach and an exceptional teammate.”