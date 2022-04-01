Cowboy’s Extending Winning Streak and Stays Unbeaten In Region 13

Grantsville, UT — The Grantsville Cowboys (9-4, 6-0) wrapped up their season series with the Ogden Tigers (4-11) where Blake Thomas led the team at the plate with three hits with RBIs in an 11-3 victory in front of their hometown crowd as the winning streak continues.

The first inning began with the Cowboys starting out with 3 runs to open up the bottom of the first inning, but in the next two innings, they were held scoreless as the Tigers found a way to even up the score after three innings with a Home Run.

During this winning streak, scoring hasn’t been an issue. In the fourth and fifth inning, they did what they have done best this year. Score runs.

In the fourth inning, the Cowboys had the bases loaded, it was due to a few wild pitches by the Tigers that allowed a few runs to cross the plate and Grantsville regained the lead 7-4.

The Cowboys weren’t done scoring, in the fifth inning a big triple that sent a few more runs home helped secure another region win.

J. Sandberg was the starting pitcher who threw 67 pitches and two strikeouts before his teammate S. Gotiear closed the game out adding five strikeouts of his own on the mound in the win.

UP NEXT: A three-game series with South Summit that will begin in Grantsville on April, 5 with a first-pitch scheduled at 3:30 and the series will continue Wednesday and Friday.