Cowboys face a true test

Buffaloes play host to Miners; Stallions travel to face Ogden ♦

The 2019 high school football regular season is down to its final two weeks, and all three of Tooele County’s teams still have a lot on the line.

On Thursday night, Tooele will wrap up its home schedule with its toughest game of all: a meeting with undefeated Park City. Stansbury has gotten through the most difficult part of its schedule, but still can’t overlook Ogden if it wants to maintain its lofty perch in the Class 4A Ratings Percentage Index rankings.

But the biggest game of the week is, without a doubt, Friday night in Grantsville, where the Cowboys will put their undefeated Region 13 record and five-game winning streak on the line against perennial Class 3A powerhouse Juan Diego. A win for Grantsville means the region title will be up for grabs next week when the Cowboys play host to Morgan.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s games.

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (4-4, 2-1 Region 13,

No. 9 RPI)

at Grantsville Cowboys

(6-2, 3-0, No. 5 RPI)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Stadium, Grantsville High School, 155 E. Cherry St., Grantsville

Last week: Juan Diego lost to Morgan 27-14; Grantsville beat Summit Academy 27-17

All-time series: Juan Diego leads 15-0

Last meeting: Juan Diego 41, at Grantsville 14; Oct. 26, 2018 (Class 3A Quarterfinals)

The scoop: Everything is up for grabs in Region 13 in the final two weeks of the season. Friday’s contest serves as an elimination game for the region title as far as Juan Diego is concerned, while Grantsville would like to take advantage of closing its schedule with back-to-back home games.

Juan Diego had a difficult start to its season, losing to Bear River, Park City and Skyline and earning its first win when Emery decided to forfeit. The Soaring Eagle went on to beat Copper Hills 31-0 in their final preseason game before demolishing South Summit and Summit Academy at the beginning of the Region 13 schedule. However, JD lost big last week to Morgan, and will need help to get back into region title contention.

Don’t expect Grantsville to be willing to help the Eagle’s cause. Juan Diego derailed the Cowboys’ season in the state quarterfinals last year, and GHS would love nothing more than to bury the Soaring Eagle in the middle of the Region 13 pack and the RPI by picking up its first-ever win against JD.

Grantsville’s defense has been dominant this season, forcing 24 turnovers (13 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) and racking up 19 sacks and 27 tackles-for-loss. James Fuluvaka leads the Cowboys with six tackles-for-loss, while Kaden Kelley and Jonas Floyd each have four sacks. Kelley also leads the team with four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Park City Miners

(8-0, 5-0 Region 10,

No. 1 RPI)

at Tooele Buffaloes

(4-4, 3-2, No. 9 RPI)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Stadium, Tooele High School, 301 W. Vine St., Tooele

Last week: Park City beat Ben Lomond 70-6; Tooele beat Uintah 21-14

Since 1970: Tooele leads 6-3

Last meeting: At Park City 42, Tooele 21; Oct. 12, 2018

The scoop: Tooele was able to escape with a narrow victory over Uintah last week in Vernal, despite missing seven regular starters. On Thursday, the Buffaloes will face a far tougher challenge, and hope to be closer to full strength against a Park City team that has run roughshod over every opponent it has faced.

The Miners squeaked past Wasatch and Juan Diego in their first two games of the season, but nobody has come within 17 points of them since. In Region 10 play, Stansbury’s 24-point loss to Park City is the closest game anyone has given the Miners. Dylan Bauer has rushed for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mark McCurdy had 23 catches for 640 yards and 10 TDs. Quarterback Jack Skidmore has thrown for 1,237 yards, 17 TDs and four interceptions, and he has rushed for 354 yards and four scores.

Tooele showed off some of its depth in last week’s win over Uintah. Tabor Shepard rushed for 126 yards and a TD on just 20 carries, and Anthony Cole had 85 yards and a TD on 15 attempts. The Buffaloes will look to use their running game to control the clock and keep the ball away from Park City’s playmakers.

Stansbury Stallions

(5-3, 4-1 Region 10,

No. 5 RPI)

at Ogden Tigers

(2-6, 1-4, No. 17 RPI)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., Ogden

Last week: Stansbury beat Mountain View 31-28; Ogden lost to Cedar Valley 41-32

All-time series: Stansbury leads 5-1

Last meeting: At Stansbury 48, Ogden 14; Sept. 21, 2018

The scoop: The Stallions will wrap up their regular season with a pair of games they should win — at least on paper. The key for Stansbury is to avoid any letdowns and to stay healthy with the state playoffs looming on the horizon.

Stansbury’s punishing running game will be key on what promises to be a frigid evening in Ogden. Last week against Mountain View, the Stallions rushed for 255 yards on 61 attempts, with Tommy Christopherson leading the way with 177 yards and three TDs on 38 carries. Quarterback Kru Huxford rushed for 76 yards and threw for 70 more, including a touchdown pass to Jordon Snow.

The Stallions will look to tighten up their defense after allowing 489 yards of total offense against Mountain View last week. The Tigers have big-play ability despite what their record shows, as evidenced by their 67-point output over the past two games.