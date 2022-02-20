Cowboys face Ben Lomond Thursday in state quarterfinal game

Both Grantsville (16-6) and Ben Lomond (14-8) closed out their second-round 3A state playoff games on a high note last Saturday. The Cowboys turned a nine-point third-quarter lead into a 17-point victory over Judge 61-44. Ben Lomond trailed cross-town rival Ogden (9-13) at home 35-34 after three quarters, but outscored the Tigers 14-8 in the fourth quarter to win 48-43 and punch their ticket to a 3A quarterfinal game close to home at Weber State University in Ogden

The Cowboys and the Scots will battle each other in the first quarterfinal game of the day on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Gransville defeated the Scots twice this season 65-56 and 49-41.

“I guarantee that it’s a team up there that’s excited to play us again. Anytime you get a third chance to play against a team that you lost to twice, and the fact that they played us close both times. They’ll be ready,” said Grantsville coach Nate Austin.

“They’re a good team and they’re well coached and have good players and good shooters. We’re going to have to play well and go hit some shots and play good defense. If we play as well as we can I like our chances,” the coach said.

The Cowboys were ready to play from the start last Saturday night against the Bulldogs and raced out to a 15-6 lead with nine early points from Carter Killian, including a 3-pointer, and Brigham Mulford added two 3-pointers in the opening minutes.

The Cowboys maintained the nine-point lead with a drive to the basket and a layup from Tate Allred to make it 17-8 with 1:19 to go in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs connected on a 3-pointer, but Gabe Mouritsen scored a left-handed layup to close out the first quarter with the Cowboys on top 19-11.

Grantsville extended the lead to 10 midway through the second quarter when Jace Sandberg executed a nifty baseline drive for a basket to make it 25-15 for the Cowboys. Sandberg scored again on a pinpoint pass from Conner Sorensen and then a basket from Allred gave the Cowboys their largest lead of the game at 29-17 at halftime.

Grantsville increased the lead to 14 early in the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Mulford and a spin move and basket from Killian to go up 34-20.

The Bulldogs rallied late in the third and cut the GHS lead from 14 down to 6 points at 38-32 after a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Aaudan Saucedo with 1:11 left until intermission. The Cowboys got a big shot from Dillen Richardson to close out the third. Richardson nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Cowboys a 41-32 advantage.

Grantsville pushed the lead to 14 two minutes into the fourth quarter on a basket-plus-foul-shot from Gabe Mouritsen on feed inside from Allred. Richardson followed that bucket with a putback to make it 48-34 with 6:20 to go in the game.

Down by 14, Judge opted to pressure the Cowboys full-court. Coach Austin said his players responded well to close out the fourth quarter.

“They (Judge) went to a full-court press those last 4 minutes of the game and they started fouling us with about 3 1/2 minutes to play. I was pleased with my guys. They didn’t turn the ball over and we hit 10-of-12 free throws in those final minutes. We also upped our urgency and effort level on defense when the game was on the line,” the coach said. Grantsville hit 16-of-21 free throws for the game.

The Cowboys made an 8-3 run to close it out and win by 17.

Judge relied on two sophomores to score points. No. 1 Anywan Kuang only played the lst nine games of the season. He scored 18 against the Cowboys while Saucedo scored 20. Judge hit 5-for-5 three pointers in the game with Saucedo hitting four of them . Grantsville hit 5-of-9 3-pointers for a solid 55.6 percent.

Grantsville scoring: Allred 10, Killian 16, Mondragon 1, Mouritsen 7, Mulford 17, Richardson 6, Sandberg 4.

3-pointers: Killian 1, Mulford 3, Richardson 1.

Leading rebounders: Killian 10, Richardson 6, Mouritsen 4, Mulford 3, Allred 2, Mondragon 1.

Steals: KIllian 2, Mulford 2, Allred 1.

