Following a tense fourth quarter, during which the Cowboys held onto a narrow lead, Grantsville’s girls basketball team found a way to pull away and secured a 53-48 win over the Cyprus Pirates last Friday.

Grantsville dominated the Pirates during the first quarter, getting out to an early lead and keeping Cyprus on its heels throughout. Heading into the second frame, the Cowboys boasted a 21-8 lead and did not let up.

A slow start to the next period kept the game scoreless for the first three minutes of the second, which led to a tightly-contested remainder to the half. After outscoring Cyprus 15-11 to close out the second quarter, Grantsville took a 36-19 lead into the locker room.

Both teams ramped up the intensity to start the third quarter, with the Pirates getting the edge, offensively. Cyprus posted a quick 11 points in the opening two-and-a-half minutes to pull within 10 points of Grantsville.

“Even though we were outplaying them in the first half, we seemed a little unfocused and maybe tired with this game being our third of three games this week,” coach Megan Vera said. “That bled into the second half and with foul trouble, and lack of communication with our defensive rotations, it hurt us.”

With the score standing at 40-30, both teams struggled to get their shots to fall and only scored four points apiece over the remaining five minutes of the third. Grantsville’s 44-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter set the stage for a contentious final eight minutes.

Another shaky start for Grantsville gave Cyprus an opportunity to cut into the lead and a 12-3 run in the fourth saw the Cowboys lead by only a single point, as the team hung onto a 47-46 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. With her team on the ropes, Vera said she didn’t need to say much to get her team back on track.

“I think they knew what needed to be done and I trusted them to make the right plays when it meant the most,” she said. “Basketball is a game of runs and Cyprus is a talented team.”

With the game on the line Grantsville managed to create distance from Cyprus, scoring six points in the final minute-and-a-half while allowing only the Pirates to score two. As the final buzzer sounded, the Cowboys faithful could breath a sigh of relief as the team walked away with a 53-48 victory.

Juniors Renn White and Avery Allred led all scorers on the night, posting 15 points each. Allred’s point total gave her a double-double to go along with her 12 rebounds. Junior Baylee Lowder finished with eight points and nine rebounds, with junior Kodee Williams and Allred combining for a total 11 steals on the night.

The win brings Grantsville’s record to 4-1 ahead of its match against the Manti Templars on Tuesday, which concluded after this edition’s publication.

Up next is a home game for the Cowboys, as they host the Stansbury Stallions on Thursday.