Cowboys host Morgan for lead in 3A North

Grantsville will have its chance to avenge a pair of major losses last season to Morgan when the Trojans visit Cowboy Stadium Friday.

Last year, Morgan shut out Grantsville twice. First in the final region game at Morgan Oct. 14 35-0, and then again in the 3A semifinals at Southern Utah University 28-0.

The Cowboys certainly will have the defense to limit Morgan’s offense this season.

Zero 2021 Grantsville opponents have scored more than two touchdowns in a game. The Cowboys shut out North Sanpete and Ogden and limited a top 5A Provo team to one TD. Morgan and Juan Diego stand in the way of Grantsville winning the 3A North championship.

Morgan is first in the 3A RPI with Grantsville second. Defending champion Juab is third, and Juan Diego fourth.

All 12 3A teams will qualify for the state tournament with seedings based on the RPI. The top four teams will receive first-round byes and then host quarterfinal games on Oct. 29. Sites for the semifinals and finals are yet to be announced.

Grantsville has never won a 3A championship. Its last state title was a 2A championship in 1997 coached by Kevin Butler. Coincidentally, Morgan won the 3A championship in 1997. Grantsville also won 2A state titles in 1992 and 1996 with Butler at the helm..

Morgan won the 3A championship in 2019, but the Trojans were dwefeated by Grantsville that year in Grantsville 34-18. The Cowboys lost 22-20 to Juab in the semifinals in 2019, and Morgan went on to win the state championship over Juab 8-0 with a safety and two field goals at Dixie State.

Last year, Juab relished some payback against the Trojans when the Wasps won their first state championship in football with a 17-14 victory over Morgan.

After losing close games to Provo and Beaver, Grantsville (4-2) has won four straight. The Cowboys prevailed 42-14 over Manti, 27-0, 35-6 over North Sanpete, 35-6 over American Leadership, 41-7 over Ben Lomond and 10-0 over Ogden.

An integral component of a team are the players up front.

Grantsville’s front four on the defense includes Grant Rounds, Nolan Bird, Kai Tanaka, and Ika Toutai.

The offensive line includes Damian Nelson, Joey Scorscone, Bridger Edwards, Hazen Atkinson, and Seth Richards.

Senior quarterback Caleb Sullivan has completed 38-of-76 passes for 659 yards and six touchdowns. He’s thrown four interceptions.

Blake Thomas averages nearly 6 yards a carry. He’s rushed 73 times for 406 yards and seven touchdowns. Sullivan also poses a threat carrying the ball with 221 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown.

The Cowboys also feature two more outstanding running backs in junior Gabe Mouritsen who has run for 170 yards and three touchdowns; and senior Cage Johnson at 94 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Junior Ethan Rainer has produced an exceptional highlight reel this season with receptions, interceptions and punt returns. He leads the team in receptions this year with nine catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Rainer also has picked off four passes returning two of them for touchdowns.

Thomas is also a top receiver along with Grant Rounds, Cage Johnson, Parker Williams and Kyler Wright.

Leading tacklers on the team include Gabe Mouritsen, Cage Johnson, Lee Maile, Eli Mondragon, Ethan Rainer, Grant Rounds, Blake Thomas and Hayden Hall.

After Morgan, Grantsville closes out the regular season with a game at Union Oct. 7 and a game against Juan Diego at home on Oct. 13.