Cowboys improve to 8-5 with win over LCA

With their 8-4 record on the line, the Grantsville varsity volleyball team took to the court Wednesday night against the Layton Christian Academy (LCA) Eagles and made it a clean sweep for the night for all the GHS teams with a 3-0 win, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10.

In the first set, Grantsville jumped out to a 10-1 lead behind strong serving and net play, but the Eagles rallied back to come within two at 17-15. Two aces by senior Emily Ware and a kill by senior Brylee Castagno completed a run that put the Cowboys up 22-16. The team finished out the set and took Game 1 25-19.

Coach Kelbey Fisher noted that the team is consistent at starting each game strong, but need to improve on playing well with a lead.

“We finished very strong in the third set as the girls were being

scrappy and not making unforced errors,” Fisher said.

“We adjusted better to their hitters to get more touches. Our hitters also did well to mix it up and try new things,” Fisher added. “We still need to be more aggressive and will work harder on our timing and connections.”

“Our serving was strong and the girls were doing well with mixing up shorts and deeps. Our region is tough and I’m excited for our girls to compete each game,” he said.

Grantsville continued to play well in the second game, opening with a 7-3 lead behind Ware who dropped two early kills in front of the 10-foot line and partnered with Castagno on a towering block in the middle. Up 12-7, the Cowboys alternated intense play with hitting and passing errors to allow the Eagles back within one at 17-16. Following a GHS time out, the Cowboys came out and finished the game off to win 25-18 and take 2-0 lead.

Game three opened with the Cowboys down 0-3 before senior setter Kaitlyn Nordgren set up Ware for a kill and then served seven straight points to give GHS the 7-3 lead. During the run, Nordgren added two aces, Ware a block and sophomore Brooklyn Berrett a backrow kill. Unlike the first two matches, Grantsville pushed hard and extended their lead.

Up 10-5, Ware served 11 straight points, including five aces before being subbed out to put the Cowboys up 21-5. At 14-5, Coach Fisher began subbing in several JV players who helped the team finish off the Eagles 25-10.

Sophomore Alexus Egbert scored a kill and two blocks at the end, and junior Sierra Nickell recorded a kill.

As a team, the Cowboys served 93.3% on the night. Ware recorded a total of seven aces, Nordgren added four, Berrett two and Eliza Smith one.

Castagno led the blocking category with five, followed by Ware with four. Ware tallied a game-high seven kills while Castagno and junior Aliyah Fernandez added five each.

Libero Avery Allred led the team in digs (11) and serve receive (16). Berrett added four digs and nine receptions with junior Ava Kelly adding three digs and five receptions.

The Cowboys travel to Morgan to face the Trojans Tuesday, September 13 for their second Region 13 game, and will face South Summit at home Thursday September 15 with sophomore games starting at 3:30, JV/freshmen at 5 and varsity at 6:30 pm.