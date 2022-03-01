Cowboys lose 48-46 heart-breaker in state title game

Take home 3A second-place trophy ♦

Grantsville nearly added a 3A basketball championship to go along with its 3A state football title this school year on Saturday night at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus.

Trailing 48-46 in the championship game against Layton Christian Academy, the Cowboys possessed the ball on their offensive side of the floor with 2.8 seconds to go. During a timeout, Grantsville reviewed a play they had worked on all season for this type of situation.

The Cowboys were able to get off the 3-point shot attempt for the 3A title just before the buzzer sounded, but it bounced off the front of the rim and the state championship belonged to LCA instead of the Cowboys.

“The guys executed the final play well. We’ve been working on that play since November and it was awesome to see us execute it and give ourselves a chance to win. Ultimately that’s all you can as for,” coach Nate Austin said. “I’m proud of my guys. We were down by 11 going into the fourth quarter and we could have easily quit and packed it in and said to ourselves we’re just not good enough. But we battled back, hit shots and gave ourselves a chance. It was tough in the locker room with this the last game of the season. There were plenty of tears in there.

““You’ve got to give a ton of credit to LCA and coach Bobby Porter. They beat us three times, and they’re the best team in the state. They proved it and you have to give credit to Bobby and his staff,” said the Grantsville coach.

The Cowboys trailed 41-30 after three quarters, but scored the first five points of the fourth to slice the lead to 41-35 on two foul shots and a 3-pointer from Carter Killian.

LCA burned more than 1 minute off the clock and ended their freeze with a dunk to lead 43-35 with 4:29 left in the game.

A 3-pointer from Gabe Mouritsen kept the game within reach at 43-38, but LCA scored two more buckets to go up 47-38 with 2:42 remaining.

Jace Sandberg drove the baseline for a layup to make it 47-40. Grantsville then stole the ball thanks to a trapping defense and found Mouritsen for another 3-pointer to slice the lead to 47-43.

After a foul shot from LCA, the Cowboys trailed 48-43 when Mouritsen continued his hot shooting streak with another 3-pointer to make it 48-46 with nine seconds to go.

Grantsville fouled Souleymane Barro who missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Cowboys secured the rebound and got a timeout with 2.8 seconds to go, but the final shot came up inches short.

After a 12-11 LCA lead after the first quarter, the Eagles scored the first eight points of the second quarter and led 20-11 with six minutes until halftime.

Killian ended the second-quarter drought with a 3-pointer assisted by Mouritsen and it was 20-14 with 5:25 left until intermission.

Mouritsen hit a 3-pointer to slice the lead to 22-18, but LCA added two buckets to close out the first half and lead 26-18.

Mouritsen knocked down two 3-pointers early in the third to keep pace with the Eagles and the Cowboys only trailed 30-28. But LCA went on a 11-2 run to close out the third quarter and led 41-30.

Scoring: Mouritsen 20, Killian 10, Brigham Mulford 6, Tate Allred 6, Sandberg 2, Blake Bunderson 2.

3-pointers: Mouritsen 6, Killian 2, Mulford 1.

Rebounds: Killian 6, Mulford 1, Allred 5, Sandberg 4, Dillen Richardson 3, Eli Mondragon 3

Assists: Mouritsen 3, Killian 3, Mulford 3, Allred 3, Bunderson 1.

Steals: Mouritsen 2, Killian 1, Sandberg 1, Bunderson 1.

Blocks Mouritsen 1, Killian 2.

Grantsville blasted Manti 65-45 in the semifinal on Friday.

The Cowboys outscored the Templars 16-15 the first quarter, 19-6 in the second, 19-16 in the third and 11-8 in the fourth.

Scoring: Killian 21, Mulford 13, Allred 13, Mouritsen 12, Bunderson 4, Richardson 2.

3-pointers: Mulford 2, Allred 1, Mouritsen 2.

Rebounds: Killian 5, Mulford 1, Allred 7, Mouritsen 3, Bunderson 1, Richardson 4, Sandberg 1

Assists: Killian 2, Mulford 2, Allred 3, Mouritsen 1, Bunderson 1, Sandberg 2.

Steals: Killian 4, Richardson 2.

The Cowboys edged Ben Lomond in the quarterfinals 35-34 thanks to two clutch free throws from Killian with 3.9 seconds left in the game, along with a 14-8 advantage in the fourth quarter after trailing 26-21 after three quarters.

The Cowboys finished the season 18-7 overall and 6-4 in Region 13.

Carter Killian and Tate Allred are seniors on this year’s team.