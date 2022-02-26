Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

February 26, 2022
Cowboys lose heartbreaker in state title game

A Grantsville 3-point shot at the buzzer to win the 3A state championship bounced off the front of the rim , and Cowboys dropped the state title game Saturday night 48-46 to Layton Christian Academy at Weber State University.

The Cowboys trailed 41-30 after three quarters, but staged a furious comeback and cut the lead to 47-43 with 1:35 to go in the game after a 3-pointer from Gabe Mouritsen.

Mouritsen later hit a 3-point with nine seconds to go in the game and Grantsville trailed 48-46.

LCA missed a one-and-one foul shot with 6.8 seconds to go in the contest and the Cowboys gained possession and were able to to call a timeout with 2.8 second.

Grantsville got the play it wanted with the 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Mouritsen kept the Cowboys in the game with five 3-pointers in the second half. Coach Nate Austin gave credit to the coaches and athletes of Layton Christian.

The final play was designed for Mouritsen because he had the hot hand in the second.

“There were plenty of tears in the locker room,” the coach said

 

