January 16, 2020
Cowboys’ Mecham wins state-title rematch

Stansbury’s Shin loses close match at All-Star Duals in Orem 

Grantsville’s Joseph Mecham and Payson’s Cole Jensen have met on the biggest stages Utah high school wrestling has to offer over the past year, and Tuesday’s match at the Utah All-Star Duals served as the rubber match in their trilogy.

Mecham earned bragging rights at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Tuesday, defeating Jensen 8-5 in a rematch of their Class 4A state championship tilt from 2019. Mecham beat Jensen for the 113-pound title last season while wrestling for Tooele High School, while Jensen beat Mecham at last year’s divisional tournament.

Tuesday night’s 120-pound match was befitting of that legacy, with Jensen scoring an early takedown in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Mecham tied the match with a takedown just three seconds into the second period, but Jensen scored a one-point escape to take a narrow 3-2 advantage into the last two minutes.

That’s when Mecham went to work. He took his first lead of the evening with a takedown at the four-second mark, and after Jensen tied the score at 4-4 with an escape, Mecham scored another takedown 37 seconds into the final period to make it 6-4. Jensen escaped again 20 seconds later, but Mecham clinched the victory with his third takedown of the period with 52 seconds remaining and held on from there.

Stansbury 195-pounder Kaden Shin lost a hard-fought 9-8 decision to Timpanogos’ Elijah Kratzer, with Kratzer rallying from a 7-3 fdeficit in the third period. Shin led 3-2 after the first period with a takedown and an escape, and stretched the lead in the second with a penalty point, a takedown and another escape. However, Kratzer scored a pair of two-point near falls and a takedown in the final period to hand Shin just his third loss of the season.

Ninety-seven wrestlers took part in Tuesday night’s event, which celebrated its 20th anniversary. There were 42 boys matches and seven girls matches.

 

